The Bachelor season 28 episode 3: Recap and more details explored

The Bachelor season 28 premiered on January 22, 2024. Since then, two episodes have already been released, allowing viewers to get to know this season's main lead, Joey Graziadei. While Joey is on a search to find his one true love, the audience also gets familiar with other contestants, who are competing with each other to end up with the new eligible bachelor.

The ABC description of the show is as follows:

"To find his true love and life partner, a bachelor dates a group of women, over several weeks, who compete in a series of challenges that are meant to prove their compatibility with him."

The Bachelor season 28 episode 3 was full of drama, guest appearances, and group dates alongside a prolonged feud between cast members. Followed by an unexpected pageant, a tennis segment, and a pool party, Joey weighed his options to figure out who he wants to shortlist as his potential partner.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 3 recap

The Mrs. Right Pageant

Guest stars from The Golden Bachelor April, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy appeared on this week's episode and crashed the group date Joey was having. Edwina, Kelsey A., Lexi, Allison, Madina, Chrissa, Lea, Sydney, and Maria were given less than an hour to prepare for a pageant that was divided into three portions, a Lazy Sunday Fits fashion show, a Q+A, and a talent show.

All nine ladies from The Bachelor gave their best, trying to prove their spontaneity while showcasing their unique talents. For example, Edwina sang an acapella and Maria did some splits. Lexi, on the other hand, caught Joey's attention when she invited him on stage to prove that she's "the world's best kisser." She ended up winning the pageant.

The tennis group date

Heading towards the next The Bachelor group date, Katelyn, Autumn, Rachel, Daisy, Evalin, Kelsey T and Starr joined tennis pro Joey Graziadei. This however wasn't a regular tennis tournament in which the ladies had to compete - show host Jesse Palmer announced that all participants had to wear giant costumes as part of the game rule.

The participants were divided as follows:

The Babies: Autumn and Daisy

Hot Dog and Bun: Starr and Rachel

The Beehive: Jess and Katelyn

Lobster and Butter: Evalin and Kelsey T.

After two consecutive matches, Evalin and Kelsey T won twice but weren't given the rose, Katelyn took it instead.

The pool party

Rather than a cocktail party, Joey threw a pool party instead. At the fun-packed event on The Bachelor, tensions arose between Maria and Sydney. In a confessional interview, Sydney had previously expressed her dislike for her fellow cast mate Maria:

“I don’t like Maria. And unfortunately, I’m associated with this drama, but, like, I am not the drama. I am not the person that’s the mean girl.”

She decided to tell Joey that Maria was a mean girl. While talking to The Bachelor lead, she explained how Maria “verbally assaulted” her, to get to know the other side of the story, Joey decided to talk to Maria about this situation. Maria said that the fight “stemmed from nothing” and she would not want to treat someone this way.

Joey was left wondering which story to believe and wanted to get more clarification on the situation and feud between the two contestants.

To stay updated with what happens next on The Bachelor, watch newly released episodes on ABC and the streaming platform Hulu. The Bachelor season 28 episode 4 will release on 12, February, 2024.