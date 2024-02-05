The Bachelor season 28 episode 3: Release timings for all regions

The Bachelor has gone on to become one of the most popular reality TV shows, ever since it aired its first season in 2008 with Matt Grant as the bachelor. Now, 15 years later, the show is in its 28th season, with an increased fan following and growing demand.

The Bachelor season 28 is Joey Graziadei's season, whose premiere saw 32 women ready to fight for his heart. However, after ten ladies were eliminated in the first episode, only 22 are remaining to continue in the mansion.

The second episode saw the ladies go on a group date with Joey, after which, four others went home, bringing the contestant count down to 18. Anticipation for episode three is high as its Instagram teaser hints at a pageant being held among the ladies. It is set to release on February 5, on ABC at 8 pm ET.

Release date and timings of episode 3 of The Bachelor season 28

The show's season 28 is also available to stream without cable on sites like FuboTV and Sling TV. It is also available to watch on demand on Hulu, although fans of the show can watch it as soon as it comes out on ABC.

Here are the timings at which The Bachelor season 28 will air live across different time zones.

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time February 5 5 pm Central Time February 5 7 pm Eastern Time February 5 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time February 6 1 am Eastern Daylight Time February 5 8 pm Central European Time February 6 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time February 6 12 pm Eastern European Time February 6 3 am

The streaming platforms that stream the show live advertise themselves as a replacement for cable TV. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial and has subscriptions starting at $75 per month. Meanwhile, Sling TV gives its first-time subscribers their first-month subscription for $20. Following that, the platform costs upwards of $40 per month.

Hulu is the cheapest option, starting at $7 per month but makes the episode available a day later, which is on Monday, after the episode's initial release on Sunday.

What has happened so far on The Bachelor season 28?

The premiere episode of the show's season 28 had a fiery start, as 32 women were seen gearing up to fight for Joey's heart. The group included a pair of sisters- Allison and Lauren, who became the topic of discussion among fans. Allison made a great start as she got a kiss from Joey, which put Lauren off, but she hung around till she decided to leave in episode two.

Lea was offered a black card, which allowed her to steal a one-on-one date from any of her co-contestants whenever she pleased, but she chucked the card in the fire, stating she wouldn't need to steal Joey from another girl if her love was true. The end of the episode saw her getting the precious first impression rose and a kiss from Joey.

The second episode divided the ladies into two groups. Group one went on a wedding-themed group date, where the ladies had to dress like brides and win a game of musical chairs to secure the bride's spot next to the groom, Joey. Lauren and Maria secured the coveted spots next to Joey, and Jess became the one to win the date rose.

The second group played a "paintball" fight, which was hosted by The Bachelor alumni Demi Burnett and Jubilee Sharpe. The ladies fought to steal and protect Joey Graziadei's heart, represented by a plush toy. Edwina's competitive performance got noticed and earned her a winning rose.

The episode also saw Joey and Daisy go on a grand one-on-one date. The couple went on a concert date on a chopper, before heading to a fancy dinner. Now, it is up to the fans to see who gets lucky with Joey's one-on-one date on episode 3.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 28 air on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.