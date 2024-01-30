The Bachelor season 28: Who made it through the second Rose Ceremony?

The Bachelor season 38 began airing on January 22, 2024, and recently released episode two, which showed 22 women vying to be 28-year-old Joey Graziadei's bride. In the first episode 10 of the 32 women had to cut their journey to a happily ever after with the teaching tennis pro short.

The end of the second episode saw four more women saying goodbye to Joe with one even self-eliminating herself, leaving the mansion with 18 bachelorettes. Lea bagged the first impression rose in episode one meanwhile, episode two saw three women taking home Joey's date rose.

Jess got the first group date rose while Edwina was given the second one. Daisy also got lucky with a date rose when she was chosen for a one-on-one dinner with Joey.

How did the three ladies from The Bachelor season 28 bag Joey's precious date roses?

Once the ladies moved into The Bachelor mansion, they were taken to a room full of wedding dresses, for a wedding reception-themed group date. The first group consisted of Rachel, Taylor, Lexi, Kelsey T, Evalin, Erika, Maria, Lauren, and Jess.

The date incorporated the game of musical chairs where the brides had to fight to secure the seat next to Joey. After a tough fight and strokes of luck, Lauren and Maria became the ones to sit next to Joey.

Once they came back to the mansion, the women tried to get Joey's attention. Jess was among the few lucky ladies who got to do so, and in the small window, she conveyed her insecurities stemming from snarky comments from her co-stars. Joey must have taken notes of the ease with which Jess was vulnerable because she became the first one to bag the date rose.

The second date consisted of Kelsey A, Allison, Madina, Katelyn, Edwina, Chrissa, Marlena, Autumn Starr, and Jenn. After a lot of snatching and stealing the plush heart of Joey's, which the ladies were asked to protect and conquer, Edwina emerged victorious, which got her a date with Joey.

At the date, they spoke about Edwina's upbringing as the eldest daughter in an African household. She admitted to succeeding in everything she does because of the pressure she feels as the eldest daughter. This made Joey's eyes twinkle with pride for her and got her the much-deserved rose.

The chemistry between Daisy and Joey has been palpable since episode one, so it was natural for her to get the one-on-one date this week. After a cute concert date, at the dinner, she opened up to Joey about her teenage hearing loss and her cochlear implant.

She also talked about her battles with Lyme disease and her non-profit that helps people with hearing disabilities. This was more than enough to melt Joey's heart as he awarded her with a rose too.

Who left The Bachelor Mansion in episode 2 of season 28?

After the first group date, Lauren pulled Joey aside to tell him she was sad because the wedding-themed date brought back some memories of her late father. Before the rose ceremony though, Lauren thought she didn't get enough time to talk to Joey to recover from her sad mood. This led to her deciding to leave, marking this season's first self-elimination.

The rose ceremony sealed the fates of Taylor, Erika, and Marlena on The Bachelor, as they failed to make a mark on Joey's heart, leaving 18 ladies in the mansion.

The Bachelor season 28 airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 pm ET.