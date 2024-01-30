The Bachelor season 28 episode 2: Recap and more details explored

The Bachelor's episode 2 of season 28 came out on January 29 and saw the competing ladies reduce in count from 22 to 18, as a result of three eliminations and one self-elimination.

The episode saw two groups of ladies going on group dates with Joey, the 28-year-old bachelor. The first date was a wedding reception-themed musical chair game, while the second group date was a game of strategy and power, to steal and protect Joey's heart, which was represented by a plush toy heart.

Three lucky women inched closer to a happily ever after with Joey as they received his coveted roses in the Rose Ceremony. The episode also saw Joey going on a grand one-on-one date with Daisy.

Group dates with Joey on episode 2 of season 28 of The Bachelor

After the ladies settled down comfortably into The Bachelor mansion, the first group was taken into a room full of wedding dresses as the ladies were asked to get dressed for a wedding-themed group date. The nine brides on the date were Rachel, Kelsey T, Lexi, Tayor, Jess, Evalin, Erika, Maria, and Lauren.

The brides competed in a game of musical chairs to get to sit next to Joey on the bride and groom chairs. Lauren and Maria bagged the seats and got to place themselves on each side of the groom. Rachel became the one to win the first dance with Joey, while Jess became the one to get the first date rose of the episode.

Group date two had Bachelor Nation alumni Demi Burnett and Jubilee Sharpe hosting a paint fight. The second group had Kelsey A., Allison, Madina, Katelyn, Edwina, Chrissa, Marlena, Autumn, Starr, and Jenn paint-fighting their way to Joey's heart.

The ladies left no stone unturned in hopes of securing a dinner date with Joey. Edwina's efforts in the game were apparent as she emerged victorious and got a one-on-one dinner with Joey.

At the dinner, the pair talked about Edwina's upbringing as the eldest child in an African household and how that put her under pressure to succeed at whatever she did. The chat left Joey emotional and he decided to give Edwina the second rose of the episode.

Joey's date with Daisy and the elimination of four ladies from season 28 of The Bachelor

Sparks were quick to fly between Joey and Daisy on the premiere episode of The Bachelor itself, so Daisy's chance for the one-on-one date this week didn't come as a surprise. Joey took her on a chopper to the Beach Life Ranch on Redondo Beach for a music festival.

At the dinner, Daisy opened up about her health struggles - she told him about her hearing loss as a teenager which resulted in a cochlear implant. She also spoke of her struggles with Lyme disease, which she said she battled for years before getting diagnosed.

After the date, Joey left her with a rose in her hand, making her the third lady to bag a rose in the episode.

At the party after the first group date at the mansion, Lauren had pulled Joey aside to express her grief stemming from the memories of her late father. She felt sad thinking about how beautiful it would've been if her dad had been here to see her getting married.

However, even though Joey gave her a listening ear, she felt that she didn't get enough time with him to process her sorrow. This became the reason for her self-elimination from The Bachelor.

Other ladies who failed to make a mark on Joey's heart were Taylor, Erika, and Marlena, who all went home this episode of The Bachelor.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 28 air on Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET.