Where is the Bachelor mansion? Details explored

The Bachelor season 28 premiered on January 22, leaving the Bach Nation excited to watch the return of Joey Graziadei, but this time as the leading man. The 28-year-old made his debut on the smash-hit dating reality TV show during Charity Lawson’s The Bachelorette season 20.

Embracing a plethora of ups and downs, Joey came close to realizing his dream of finding everlasting love in the finale. However, Charity eventually chooses to break off things with Joey to pursue her relationship with Dotun Olubeko. On Bachelor 28, Joey returns to redeem his chance at love.

He meets 32 potential women, who are competing to win his attention, thereby fulfilling their conquest of finding true love. Notably, The Bachelor season 28 kick-starts at the Bachelor Mansion, famously known as Viva De La Vina, located in the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu.

The Bachelor Mansion is located in California

For those unaware, the Bachelor Mansion has witnessed the beginning of many relationships, being one of the frequent filming locations of the franchise since The Bachelor season 11. It is located at 2351 Kanan Road, California, and the mammoth villa is owned by a contractor named Marshall Haraden, as per Distractify.

Spread across 10,000 square feet, the mansion is rented to ABC for at least 42 days a year for the shooting of the show. The 10-acre property is also rented out for other events when The Bachelor crew isn’t occupying it.

The official website of the Bachelor Mansion confirms:

“It offers 10,000 square feet of interior space and 20,000 square feet of outside space. This 200 year-old Mediterranean-style revival house, with its one-of-a-kind pool and romantic archways, exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with canyon, mountain and vineyard views.”

The Bachelor Mansion is an ideal setting for:

“Hosting corporate events, workshops, seminars, wedding proposals, lunches, and dinners. Nestled on a beautiful 10 acre property, Villa de la Vina is situated within the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu.

The Bachelor season 28 filming locations explored

Other than the Bachelor Mansion, the ongoing season of the show has been filmed in several scenic locations, including Malta. The cast explores the island in Southern Europe after the third rose ceremony, as per Bustle. Following suit, they will head to Malaga in Spain, where the love will bloom as Joey visits the ancient cities of Marbella and Ronda.

After the Europe segment, Joey returns to Canada with his remaining suitors and visits Montreal in Quebec, and Jasper in Alberta. The final three women will be likely taken to Tulum in Mexico for the filming of the final rose ceremony.

Where to watch The Bachelor season 28?

The smash-hit dating reality television show will air weekly every Monday from January 22, 2024, onwards. New episodes of the show will arrive on ABC at 8 pm ET. But owning an active ABC cable connection isn't mandatory to watch the love drama unfold in Joey Graziadei’s life.

For cord-cutters, you can stream the show on multiple streaming services, including DirectTV Stream, YouTube TB, fuboTV, and Sling TV. Moreover, new episodes of the dating series will also be available to stream on the OTT platform Hulu the following day the original airs on ABC.

Those interested can also watch some of the past seasons of the dating show on Hulu.

