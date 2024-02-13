"Incredibly degrading": The Bachelor fans do not approve of the sausage challenge

The Bachelor season 28 released episode 4 on Tuesday, February 12, giving fans an insight into Joey Graziadei's time in Malta. The show has finally hit the roads, with the remaining 15 women joining the leading man overseas to explore the next phase of their love journey.

Lexi Young got to explore the beautiful capital city of Valletta with Joey over a romantic yet emotional dinner. Additionally, the female suitors embraced the medieval aura to fight for love on a group date, as the makers introduced an unusual sausage challenge, which fans do not seem to have liked.

A section of viewers called out producers for hitting a "new low" by making women catch sausages with their mouths on national television. A user @kellymcinerneyy wrote on X:

"Am I the only one that found that sausage challenge incredibly degrading? bachelor producers are hitting a new low."

What was the sausage challenge on The Bachelor season 28 episode 4?

The first group date in Malta took place in the knightly fort, Manoel, where Jenn, Daisy, Edwina, Kaitlyn, Allison, Rachel, Autumn, Kelsey T., Jess, Madina, Lea, and Kelsey A., competed to win Joey's heart. The location of the date was chosen to the leading man's liking.

In a confessional, Joey cheekily admitted:

"I’m a big Game of Thrones fan and this is where some of the show was filmed, so the fact that we’re doing this today, where Ned Stark was beheaded, is something that’s crazy. Oops, sorry I know. I’m not supposed to say that. If you haven’t seen it, Ned Stark’s head gets cut off.”

Joey changed into a knight's dueling attire from medieval times and the women were vying for his attention. One of the major talking points of the episodes was the segment on The Sausage Wheel. The female suitors were challenged to catch flying sausage links and blocks of cheese with their mouths, as Joey joined their side.

The leading man of The Bachelor season 28 confessed to the cameras:

“I don’t usually think about catching sausages in my mouth, but I couldn’t make the women do something I wouldn’t do myself."

Autumn Waggoner was crowned the winner of the sausage competition and got some alone time to spend with Joey ahead of the cocktail party scheduled in the evening.

The Bachelor fans were "disgusted" upon watching the challenge and took to social media to criticize the makers. Some branded it one of the most "stupid" tasks introduced in the show's history, while others expressed it took them time to believe the makers let the participants do that on national television.

During The Bachelor season 28 episode 4, Joey addressed the rising tension between Maria and Sydney by taking them on a two-on-one date with him. Sydney told the cameras, for her spending the whole day with Maria was like spending the day with the "devil.” The duo defended themselves in front of Joey but during the rose ceremony, it was Sydney who was sent packing home.

Joey elaborated he gave the rose using his gut instinct. But new drama awaited soon after Syndey left the mansion. Lea who missed Sydney's presence opened up about feeling unhappy with the way Sydney Vs Maria was dealt.

The Bachelor episode 5 will air on ABC on Monday, February 19, at 8 pm ET.

