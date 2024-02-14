The Bachelor season 28: Who went home tonight?

Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season seems to be on a roll of exotic locations. The fourth episode, which started out in Malta, ended in Spain, and the show is going to Montreal in the next episode. The two-part Valentine's Week episode has been more challenging, romantic, and for some, heartbreaking.

Episode 5, which was released on February 13, continued where episode 4 had left off. Maria, who almost left The Bachelor succumbing to allegations by the ladies, decided to stay back, as she was seen at the rose ceremony at the start of the episode which sent Allison and Edwina home.

Joey went on two one-on-one dates; one with Kelsey A., and the other with Rachel, rejoicing in the surreal sights of Spain. The episode saw two more eliminations at the rose ceremony, which sent Autumn and Madina packing.

What led to Autumn and Madina's elimination on episode 5 of The Bachelor season 28?

Last episode's rose ceremony was pushed to this episode probably because the episode had a lot to cover, from Sydney and Maria's joint date to the ladies' disapproval of Maria returning home instead of Sydney.

Episode 5 opened with a rose ceremony, which also revealed Maria's decision to stay back. At the ceremony, Joey sent Allison and Edwina home, then announced their next destination to be Spain.

In Spain, after a group date and two one-on-ones, it was time for a rose ceremony again. Autumn and Madina were the ones to go home this time mostly because there were no developments in their storylines with Joey so far.

Group date on episode 5 of The Bachelor season 28

Joey Graziadei chose Lexi, Daisy, Jenn, Autumn, Maria, Katelyn, Madina, Lea, Jess, and Kelsey T, leaving out Rachel and Kelsey A., as the two went on one-on-one dates with him.

Joey introduced the ladies to an artist for a painting challenge, who asked them to put their feelings for Joey in a sentence so that they could paint it out. After the ladies were done with their paintings, they took their time to explain them.

Jess was announced the winner for her engagement ring painting and bagged extra time with Joey.

For their first painting as a couple, the two covered each other in paint and rolled around on a white human-sized canvas, making out.

Two one-on-one dates of episode 5 of The Bachelor season 28

Joey chose Kelsey A. and Rachel to go out with, in the picturesque backdrop of Spain. For his first one-on-one date, Joey showed up to pick up Kelsey A. on a Vespa, then took her shopping, exploring the city, and playing soccer with strangers, which was followed by a dinner that took place in a 13th-century bath house.

Joey and Kelsey A. on a date in Spain (Image via Instagram/@bachelorabc)

Kelsey grabbed the opportunity to open up to Joey about her mom, who passed away from cancer 10 years ago. Joey comforted a tear-eyed Kelsey and ended the date by giving her a rose.

Joey's date with Rachel Nance started with the couple going to a Flamenco dance session at Marbella. At their dinner, Rachel also opened up about her life as an ICU nurse, which could affect her relationship because of the long hours of work.

Joey comforted her, saying,

"I'm all in for the slow burn... I appreciate you so much."

And gave her a rose as well.

Now it is for the fans to see which of these ladies stand the test of time and which ones bite the dust.

The upcoming episode 6 of The Bachelor, which is to drop on February 19, will take place in Montreal.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE