“WICKED WITCH WENT HOME”: The Bachelor season 28 fans react to latest elimination

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, February 12, 2024. During the segment, the cast made their way to Malta, Spain, where they went on a group date as well as one-on-one dates.

For the past two weeks, fans have seen Sydney and Maria feud over a comment made by a third contestant, who has since then resolved her issues. However, the two cast members continued quarreling and Joey wanted to put an end to it.

Joey took both Sydney and Maria on a two-on-one date, where he attempted to get to the bottom of the issue. However, even before the date, Sydney complained about it and how it was affecting her health. Eventually, the cast member was sent packing and fans celebrated. One person, @liljulsie, wrote on X:

"SYDNEY'S GONE! DING DONG THE WICKED WITCH WENT HOME."

The Bachelor season 28 will air another episode this week on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The Bachelor season 28 fans celebrate Sydney Gordon's elimination

Expand Tweet

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 12, 2024. During the segment, the cast made their way to Malta where they continued to get to know Joey better.

While most of the cast were excited to explore the city, Sydney and Maria's beef continued. The two were sent on a two-on-one date, which Sydney was not happy about:

"This is torture. I have literally been through the wringer enough, and now I have to go on a date with her," Sydney told the cameras.

Just before the date, Maria noted that she planned to be as honest as possible while being herself and hoping for the best. Meanwhile, Sydney expressed her desire to get Maria "out of here."

Joey pulled Sydney aside for an individual chat first and she broke down in tears, noting that it had been tough for her. She told him that "Hell broke loose" when he left the pool party earlier.

"Maria started attacking me in front of the group. She told Lea to shut the f*ck up. Every single situation in the house, there has been one common denominator, and that has been Maria repeatedly being disrespectful," she said.

Joey told the season 28 cast member that he was trying to listen to both sides of the story and proceeded to talk to Maria about her and Sydney's beef. He asked Maria about Sydney's allegations, and Maria denied them.

Later the two contestants discussed the issues head-on while Maria reminded Sydney that they were on camera "the entire time." Despite Joey needing some time to mull things over, he decided to send Sydney home at the end of the episode.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and celebrated Sydney going home.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Bachelor season 28 will air another episode this week on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE