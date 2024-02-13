The Bachelor season 28: Who did Joey pick between Maria and Sydney? Details explored

Episode 4 of The Bachelor season 28, which took place in Malta, was packed with fun ancient Roman-inspired contests. It also showcased Joey getting clarity on a tiff between Maria and Sydney.

Joey chose to take the two on a two-on-one date after the two got involved in a group quarrel in episode 2. Their fight was what Maria called "the dumbest fight in Bachelor's history".

The fight stemmed from Madina, 31, feeling insecure about her age. Maria, 29, told another contestant that Madina doesn't have anything to feel insecure about because being only two years younger than her, she feels secure.

Sydney, who overheard the conversation deemed it "condescending" and decided to report it to Madina. The whole thing was disapproved by many ladies but died down with the episode.

Joey chose to speak with both of them separately during their two-on-one on The Bachelor season 28 episode 4 to determine who makes the most sense. After hearing both sides of the tale, he decided to give Maria the rose and send Sydney home.

Why did Joey decide on Maria in his two-on-one date in The Bachelor season 28?

It started with the two ladies receiving a date card that said, "Sydney and Maria, meet me on the water." While on their date, Maria and Sydney didn't exchange a word as they sat on either side of Joey on a dingy boat.

When they were on their way to see The Blue Grotto, a sea cave in Italy, Maria started chatting Joey up, while Sydney just sat there exploring the views. She didn't say anything until Joey took her out individually.

She allocated most of her time telling Joey why she was put off by her co-contestant. She said apart from attacking her at the pool party after Joey left, Maria also asked Lea to "Shut the f*ck up".

In Joey's one-on-one with Maria, he told her that the situation was derailing his focus on her, making his connection to her apparent. Maria also confessed to wanting to focus on Joey instead of the situation.

When she was asked about Sydney's accusations of her, she said, she never asked Lea to "Shut the f*ck up", in fact, she thought that the statement was vulgar. She even confronted Sydney when they got together without Joey, and accused her of lying.

The dinner brought with itself Joey's decision. Both the ladies looked confident with their statements, but Joey chose to go with Maria because he felt that he connected better with her. After Sydney left, he confessed to Maria that he wanted to rebuild his relationship with her. After Maria accepted his rose, the two kissed to Ave Maria playing in the background.

Maria's storms off to exit from The Bachelor season 28

Lea wasn't happy to see Maria return instead of her friend Sydney, on The Bachelor. She even reprimanded Madina for greeting Maria when she actually sided with Sydney. Madina bit back saying her friendship with Sydney doesn't mean she has to be mean to Maria.

Lea stormed off to Joey to tell him some of the women were sad that Maria was still among them. Maria was very put off by this and started crying, saying, "I can't win with these women." She then declared she would be leaving the show.

The episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger as it is not known if Maria leaves or not.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 28 drop on ABC, Mondays, at 8 pm ET.

