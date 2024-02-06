"Sydney is the bully": Fans side with Maria as The Bachelor Season 28 feud gets heated

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, February 5, 2024. Last week, Madina Alam voiced her opinion about feeling sidelined because she was older than Joey. Maria Gordon felt that her fellow cast member wasn't that old and noted that by Madina's logic, she too, was "old."

While Madina wasn't in the room for the conversation, Sydney took it upon herself to share what she heard Maria say, which prompted a conversation about bullying. The conversation continued on Monday's episode as different cast members brought up the issue with Joey.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and slammed Sydney for the role she played in aggrevating the situation. One person, @Desheaaa wrote on X:

The Bachelor fans slam Sydney in latest episode

During Monday's episode of The Bachelor season 28, which aired on February 5, 2024, Marina and Sydney continued to feud.

The argument first started last week after Marina didn't agree with Madina's comments about her being sidelined due to her age. While Madina wasn't in the room to hear what her co-star said, Syndey told her.

Madina opened up to Joey about being bullied in the house and while she didn't take names, the season 28 bachelor asked the women to provide more information about what happened. While the two women in question, Maria and Madina quickly resolved their issues, Syndey continued with her antics.

After Joey confronted The Bachelor season 28 cast, Maria attempted to clear the air, however, Sydney noted that she also felt bullied.

Maria was unhappy with Sydney and recalled the cast member starting the fight. Sydney walked away from the argument noting that she didn't want to be "attacked" anymore.

However, the feud didn't end there as Sydney brought it up with her one-on-one date with Joey. She told him during a private conversation that Maria attacked her verbally, calling her "embarrassing, weird, and dumb."

Joey addressed the issue with the other suitress who denied the charge. In her defense, Maria said:

"What I can say is this. Sydney, if you like her, there is no way you can like me. Because we are completely different people."

Joey revealed in a confessional that he could tell which of the two women was telling the truth and that there was a difference in their communication styles. He went on to say that Maria's conversational style was "more real."

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and slammed Sydney for the fight:

The Bachelor season 28 will return next week with a brand new episode on ABC.