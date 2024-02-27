“Biggest heartbreak”: Jenn's elimination shocks The Bachelor fans 

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 26, 2024. During a segment in episode 7, fans saw Joey and his suitresses make their way from Montreal to Jasper, Alberta, Canada.

The segment saw the last group date of the season before Joey chose his Top 4 for the Hometown Dates. While the episode started with six cast members, only four made it through. The two women went on one-on-one dates, while four only got to interact with Joey during the group date.

During this week's Rose Ceremony, Kelsey T. and Jenn did not receive roses and were eliminated from the ABC dating show. Fans took to social media to react to the segment and were upset to see Jenn go home. One person, @oklmaowhat01 wrote on X:

"Jenn going home has to be the biggest heartbreak of the season so far."

The Bachelor season 28 fans upset to see Jenn go home

In The Bachelor season 28 episode 7, fans saw Joey and the remaining women make their way to Jasper, Alberta. Joey and Jesse Palmer played a friendly tennis match where the host checked in with the main cast member Joey about how he was feeling.

Joey expressed his contentment with the host and noted that he was feeling good. He emphasized the importance of the week since he wasn't taking the impending hometown dates lightly.

Later, Joey decided to take Daisy Kent on a date but the rest of the cast members weren't happy. Jenn expressed how upset she was and told Maria that she had anxiety due to it.

While Joey and Daisy had a great date, the female cast member admitted to not being "there yet" where she could see a future with him. While the two had a difficult conversation, Joey gave Daisy a rose, which secured her future on the show.

The Bachelor season 28 cast then went on a group date where they channeled their inner lumberjacks with the help of Anita Jezowski. The women cut logs, and competed in a series of challenges to win the Timber Queen Extraordinaire trophy. After the competition, while Joey was talking to the cameras, Jenn interrupted the cast member and said:

"I'm just going to steal you for a little good luck kiss."

The kiss made some of the other women uncomfortable and Maria termed it unnecessary. Joey and Jenn talked afterwards and the suitress expressed her disappointment about not getting an individual date. She opened up about her background and her family.

Despite an emotional conversation during the episode, Joey sent Jenn home along with Kelsey T., during the Rose Ceremony. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the elimination and were upset over the decision.

The Bachelor season 28 will return next week with hometown dates on ABC.