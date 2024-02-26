The Bachelor season 28 episode 7 trailer breakdown - 4 major takeaways

The Bachelor Season 28 is heading towards its intriguing conclusion, and its next episode will see the cast head to Jasper, Alberta. The drama-filled Reality TV show has given fans plenty of drama and twists and turns this season as teaching tennis pro-Joey Graziadei tries to find the one.

There were several shocks last episode (episode 6), including Jess' shock elimination last episode. Joey put the tearful executive assistant in a cab and sent her home just after she had told him about falling for him.

Meanwhile, Lexi opted to leave the process because her ideal relationship timeline didn't match up with Joey's. Katelyn and Leah missed out on roses, leaving six contestants with a chance of becoming Joey's fiancee.

The six girls remaining are Daisy Kent, Jennifer 'Jenn' Tran, Kelsey Anderson, Kelsey Toussant, Maria Georgas and Rachel Nance.

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 7 airs tonight (February 26) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also catch up with that episode and others on streaming platforms such as Vudu, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

The trailer for that upcoming episode have been released. We take a look at four major takeaways from those clips.

Four major takeaways from The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 7 trailer and teaser

The cast head out for a group date in Jasper

The girls head out to the rocky mountains in Jasper after Kelsey T and Maria enjoyed one-on-one dates with Joey in Episode 7. The snowy setting is the perfect location for this episode of The Bachelor following Joey's ice-cold dismissal of Jess.

She and Leah were the last of Maria's enemies left and the Canadian executive assistant is now free to focus on Joey. The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 6 saw her get her first one-on-one with Joey and their connection went down extremely well with fans.

Maria, Daisy and Jenn (who's becoming a bit of a dark horse) are seen driving through the snowy woodlands. Jenn describes it as:

"Such a romantic little place I just wanna like get naked and cuddle in the woods."

Trust us Jenn, you don't want to be in Jasper when the temperatures are around -14 degrees.

Joey will have to turn the cold shoulder to two more girls, as four will get their chance to date him in the Hometowns episode that follows this one. The cast runs into icy waters during the preview, and Joey is seen exchanging kisses with Kelsey A, Rachel and Maria.

Daisy could emerge the frontrunner to win The Bachelor but has a warning for Joey

Daisy has been a hit with fans and Joey during her time on The Bachelor. The 25-year-old got her flirt on during the previous episode by getting a foot massage from the tennis pro before receiving a rose.

The account executive may get another opportunity to work her charm in episode 7. It looks as though she also gets a one-on-one. Daisy and Joey ride horses during their stay in Jasper, and she's heard saying:

"He is the man of my dreams."

However, Daisy could hand Joey a curveball in this episode as she tells him that she's "not there yet" in a face-to-face. She explained off camera:

"I'm not gonna tell him I'm in love with him just to get a rose."

Maria's struggles seeing Joey dating the others could lead her to walk away

The consensus throughout the season is that Maria has been the star of the show. Her bubbly and quirky personality has been a hoot, and she had Joey in hysterics last episode with her jokes during a limousine ride.

However, Maria's entire story during The Bachelor Season 28 has been one of bust-ups and unnecessary drama. Her rivalry with Sydney is perhaps the most iconic moment of this entire season.

The Canadian now has the opportunity to just solely focus on her romantic connection with Joey. But there still looks to be problems from her side as she doesn't like seeing her potential fiancee getting intimate with the others:

"Knowing that you are that way with these other women... I don't know if I can do this anymore."

That's not to say that Joey doesn't have his concerns heading towards his engagement with one of the participants. He sheds light on his biggest worry:

"My biggest fear is someone I truly care about not choosing me."

Maria has the personality to shock Joey and fans by walking away from the competition. Fans will have to watch episode 7 to see whether that is the case.

Kelsey T could struggle to make hometowns

Kelsey T had to bide her time waiting to spend time with Joey this season. The likes of fan favorites Maria, Daisy and Kelsey A have often been prioritized.

However, the 31-year-old actress from Inglewood, California got her chance to prove to Joey that she's the one in The Bachelor Season 28 episode 6. The pair set off for a date and trained to be part of Cirque du Soleil.

The date gave Joey and Kelsey T the chance to prove their trust in each other. The latter trust fell into her potential future partner's arms. The Bachelor explained:

"Today's about a trust, building it, believing in it."

The duo also put their acrobatics to the test, but one of their workouts left Joey dizzy. He has been unsteady throughout the season with such a key decision on the horizon.

However, Kelsey T looks to once again take a backseat in the upcoming episode. Her only appearance in the trailer is a short one as she tells Joey:

"I'm all on at this point."

The Bachelor season 28 episode 7 airs on February 26, 2024, at 8 pm ET.