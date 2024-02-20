The Bachelor season 28 episode 6: Recap and more details explored 

Since The Bachelor season 28 premiered on January 22, 2024, six episodes of the ABC show have already been released. Viewers have, by now, received insights into leading man Joey Graziadei's personal life and search for his one true love.

Episode 6 aired on Monday, February 19, 2024, titled Who Goes Home? on ABC's official network. The newly released episode synopsis reads as follows:

"Joey and the 10 remaining women head to Montreal; nerves run high for all as hometowns inch closer; Joey goes on two one-on-one dates; the remaining women push through their insecurities on a group date."

On The Bachelor season 28 episode 6, the 28-year-old main lead opened up about his insecurities and how they have been impacting his past romantic relationships. Further, a heartbreaking revelation made Joey say an emotional goodbye to one of his shortlisted candidates. Viewers also got to see Joey go on a one-on-one date and open up about his feelings.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 6 recap

Joey's Honest Revelations

At the beginning of the episode, Joey revealed he struggles with self-doubt and perfectionism. According to Joey, at the back of his mind, people's expectations of him have negatively affected him.

"I know I should be feeling great, but I’m really struggling. I’ve always been my biggest critic, and I’m afraid of someone not accepting me for me."

The Bachelor lead disclosed what he has been fearing lately, and one of his fears includes leaving the show alone, without a life partner:

“There’s some women that I’m scared to death would go home if I shared how I was feeling and they didn’t feel the same way. I think the fear comes from me being scared that this isn’t going to end up working out for some reason.”

Joey's one-on-one dates

In episode 6, viewers see Joey Graziadei exploring his connection with Kelsey Toussant at Cirque du Soleil. The two were able to bond better on a dinner date. However, after a session with aerial specialist Marie-Michelle Faber, Joey felt dizzy, and the way Kelsey reacted to him struggling to be himself fully, made Joey feel a strong link with her.

During their date night, Kelsey had a heart-to-heart with Joey, during which she opened up about her relationship with her dad. Kelsey revealed she had not been talking to her dad for most of her life, and only recently they decided to work on their relationship.

Joey and Maria Georgas' date, on the other hand, was different. The two went shopping together in a limo, then sat in a helicopter and ended their day with a heartfelt dinner date. Maria disclosed she saw herself getting married to Joey and The Bachelor lead also expressed the same.

The surprising self elimination

After Lexi and Joey's conversation earlier in the episode, Lexi felt their future timelines wouldn't match as Joey wanted to wait at least five years before having kids. Due to Lexi's endometriosis and her fertility issues, she wants to have children sooner.

Joey was heartbroken when Lexi announced she would be leaving the show:

“I wasn’t expecting this. I had hoped going into next week we could further the conversation to be on the same page.”

Lexi further expressed her gratitude to Joey for how he always made her feel “so heard and respected.” Viewers can't wait to see who The Bachelor lead is going to choose, now that one of his strongest connections and potential partners has gone home.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Joey struggling to accept he has been falling in love with multiple women. Now that he has shortlisted his candidates, Joey feels pressured to make a final decision and send a few of them home.

However, eliminating candidates is mandatory for Joey for him to be one step closer to his one true love.

To stay updated with what happens next, watch newly released episodes on ABC and Hulu. The Bachelor season 28 episode 7 will release on February 26, 2024.