The Bachelor season 28 episode 7: Release date, where to watch, and more

The popular ABC reality series The Bachelor continues with its highly anticipated 28th season, with episode 7 set to broadcast on February 26. This episode sees Bachelor lead Joey Graziadei take the remaining women to the picturesque location of Jasper, Alberta, as hometown dates loom ahead.

As per Bachelor Nation’s YouTube channel, the official synopsis of the show reads,

“Bachelor Joey Graziadei and the remaining women travel to Jasper, Alberta, with hometown dates next on the schedule -- which means that Joey has very big decisions to make in a short amount of time.”

With the hometown visits drawing near, a time when relationships face increased scrutiny, Joey has critical choices to make in a short timeframe. Episode 7 generates excitement as it precedes this meaningful phase of the competition and plays out in the scenic Canadian Rockies destination of Jasper. Viewers eagerly await to see how Joey and the contestants handle the pressure at this late stage in the season.

Joey Graziadei's journey intensifies in The Bachelor season 28 episode 7

When and where to watch

The Bachelor season 28 episode 7 is scheduled to be broadcast on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Fans can tune in to ABC to catch the latest developments in Joey Graziadei's quest for love. Moreover, the episode will also be available on multiple platforms, including Vudu, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

For fans tuning in from different regions and countries, here are the corresponding times in different time zones:

Greenwich Mean Time: 1 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Eastern Time: 8 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Central Time: 7 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Mountain Time: 6 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Pacific Time: 5 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Alaska Time: 4 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time: 3 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

India Standard Time: 6:30 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Central European Time: 2 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Moscow Time: 4 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

China Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Japan Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

New Zealand Standard Time: 1 pm, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Brazil Standard Time: 10 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Cast dynamics

In The Bachelor season 28 episode 7, the dynamics between Joey Graziadei and the six remaining contestants are more pronounced than ever. The remaining contestants are:

Daisy Kent

Kelsey Anderson

Maria Georgas

Rachel Nance

Jenn Tran

Kelsey Toussant

The interactions and relationships developed over the course of the season are now reaching a critical point.

What to expect

As lead Joey Graziadei takes the remaining women to the picturesque Canadian Rockies in Jasper, Alberta, interest builds for The Bachelor season 28 episode 7 set to broadcast on February 26.

The romantic mountain locale provides a scenic backdrop for two 1-on-1 dates planned. Contestant Daisy Kent accompanies Joey on an exciting horseback riding adventure. Joey also endures a challenging Polar Plunge with Kelsey Anderson.

Additionally, a group date with the remaining contestants allows for romantic as well as competitive interactions. In the upcoming episode, viewers can also expect the elimination of two more contestants.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 7 airs on February 26, 2024, at 8 pm ET.