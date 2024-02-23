All about Joey from The Bachelor: Job, College & high school, Birthday, Instagram, Zodiac sign, Ethnicity and more

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei is no stranger to reality television. Before appearing as the eponymous bachelor on ABC's The Bachelor season 28, Joey Graziadei was a contestant on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. Joey eventually finished as the runner-up to Dotun Olubeko, who was selected as the winner by Lawson.

Despite finishing as the runner-up on The Bachelorette, several fans, as well as Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, expressed their strong approval in favor of Joey appearing as the leading man in the forthcoming season of the ABC show.

The anticipation surrounding Joey's potential as the next Bachelor came to fruition during the season 20 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired back on August 21, 2023. Host Jesse Palmer broke the news that Joey would be starring in the twenty-eighth season of the ABC show.

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei's job, education, and other details explored

Joey Graziadei's birthday, zodiac, ethnicity, and more

Joey was born on May 24, 1995. He is a Gemini. According to Fresherslive, Joey is of mixed descent and has a diverse ancestry.

Joey Graziadei's education

Joey earned his degree in communications from West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He previously reminisced about his time at the school by posting a picture from his graduation day on Instagram.

In addition to his studies, Joey actively played tennis for the school's Division II team. On March 31, 2017, he announced his transition to a new chapter in life, revealing his decision to relocate to the tropical state of Hawaii, following his graduation.

Joey Graziadei's job and occupation

According to Joey's LinkedIn page, he was the head tennis professional at Princeville Makai Golf Club for one and a half years before taking up his position in Kukuiʻula on Kauaʻi's South Shore.

At the Kukui'ula Development Club, he currently serves as a lifestyle and experience ambassador, guiding visitors and members through events both within the club and across the island.

Joey enjoys playing a variety of sports, even though tennis is his primary passion and his vocation. He enjoys hiking and surfing, which are quite popular in the state of Hawaii, as can be seen from pictures he has posted on his Instagram page.

Joey adores the outdoors and the natural world. He was so obsessed that in 2022, he had a tattoo of a palm tree on his forearm. Joey is a big golf fan as well.

Joey Graziadei's family

Joey is the son of Nick Graziadei and Cathy Pagliaro. After his father, Nick came out as gay, his parents got divorced. Before sharing this deeply personal aspect of his life, Joey sought approval from his father to make sure it was okay before telling Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette.

Speaking about his family on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Joey stated:

"My parents split when I was pretty young. I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family, and both my parents were amazing co-parents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me."

Eleanor and Carly are two of Joey's siblings. He talks about them both on social media a lot, sharing everything from adorable throwbacks to graduation tributes.

Where to follow Joey Graziadei on Instagram?

Joey can be found on Instagram at @joeygraziadei. He is very active with his Instagram profile and frequently posts updates about his personal and professional life. As of this writing, Joey has over 462k followers on his Instagram profile.

The Bachelor season 28 airs new episodes every Monday on ABC at 8 PM ET.

