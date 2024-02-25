The Bachelor Season 28: Who is Jenn? Age, personal details and more explored

The Bachelor season 28 features frontman Joey Graziadei as he navigates through a group of women hoping to find his perfect match. Jenn Tran is among the 32 women contestants vying for Joey Graziadei's heart on the latest season of The Bachelor. She is a twenty-five-year-old physician assistant student based out of Miami, Florida.

Throughout The Bachelor season 28, Jenn Tran has already developed a connection with Joey Graziadei. During the premiere night, as the other women made their limousine entrances, Jenn sought to set herself apart and arrived in a go-kart. She even brought one for Joey to ride as well. Joey was expectably intrigued by Jenn as they eventually shared a kiss during the premiere.

Here's everything we know about The Bachelor season 28 contestant Jenn Tran.

The Bachelor season 28 contestant Jenn Tran's life explored

Jenn filmed season 28 of The Bachelor when she was twenty-five years old. She is 26 years old and was born on November 24, 1997. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Jenn's ABC bio states that she resides in Miami, Florida. She is bilingual and of Vietnamese descent and is eager to discuss her family's Vietnamese heritage with Joey.

Jenn is currently studying to become a medical assistant. As per her ABC bio, Jenn is instantly recognized for her bubbly and compassionate demeanor, and she has dedicated her life to helping others.

Jenn's LinkedIn profile shows she holds a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She plans to pursue a profession as a medical assistant.

Additionally, Jenn has volunteered with several groups dealing with food insecurity in disadvantaged communities. She has also gathered experience as a bartender, lacrosse teacher, and restaurant waiter.

Jenn keeps herself occupied with a few interests and pastimes besides her job. She loves to read, according to her ABC bio. She also likes to travel and go paddleboarding when she gets the chance.

Jenn has previously said she frequently cries while listening to Shawn Mendes' music. Additionally, Jenn revealed to Joey during the ABC show's season 28 premiere night that she plays tennis.

Jenn may be reached at @jenntranx on Instagram. She currently has more than 10,000 followers. Several members of Bachelor Nation, including Jess Girod, Kat Izzo, Mercedes Northup, Aly Jacobs, John Henry Spurlock, and April Kirkwood, are among them.

The first post on Jenn's Instagram dates back to 2016, featuring a high school event. Over the years, Jenn has featured her pals in several posts. In her most recent post, Jenn talks about her experiences in learning to become a physician assistant.

She also has a few posts about her time on the ABC show, one of which is a moving video in which she explains the significance of Asian Americans' presence on television.

Jenn Tran's ideal partner type

As per Jenn's ABC bio, she has been in numerous committed relationships, yet she is still searching for a partner who shares her dependability and thoughtfulness. Jenn informed Joey on the first night of season 28 that she wouldn't be there if he weren't the Bachelor.

She stated that she didn't want to participate in the show until the Bachelor was someone she could picture herself with at the end of everything.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs new episodes on Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC.