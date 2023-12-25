10 Bachelor Nation break-ups that broke hearts in 2023

Over the years, ABC's Bachelor Nation has witnessed the rise and fall of several couples. Combined with the two other shows in the franchise, namely The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation brought numerous couples together as they sought love.

However, this year saw several love bonds loosen over time, and many of the show's couples have called it quits after not being able to work it out together.

Among known figures such as Kat Izzo, John Henry Spurlock, Brandon Jones, and Serene Russell, we have picked the ten most tragic Bachelor Nation breakups that occurred this year.

Kylee Russell, Aven Jones, and nine more Bachelor Nation couples who broke up in 2023

Keep reading to learn about all the Bachelor Nation couples who went their separate ways after being united on the show.

1) Kylee Russell and Aven Jones

Bachelor in Paradise couple Kylee and Aven left Paradise hand-in-hand but eventually did not get engaged in the finale episode. Their compatibility issues escalated, and they split just two days after the finale aired. According to E! News, Kylee accused Aven of cheating on her.

2) Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock

Kat and John Henry discovered a connection after spending a considerable amount of time on the show. They ended up getting engaged in the finale, and yet they announced on December 11 via Instagram post that they had mutually decided to go their separate ways and were no longer together.

3) Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei

Aaron and Eliza got engaged during the season 9 finale episode of Bachelor in Paradise, and all seemed to go well for a while. However, they couldn't make it down the aisle together and took to their Instagram to declare that they had amicably split.

4) Brandon Jones and Serene Russell

Fans of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 were hopeful about the relationship between Brandon and Serene. They seemed perfect together! Fate, however, had other plans for them, as they revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post from May 2023 that they had broken up due to their differences.

5) DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano

Although DeAnna didn't find the love of her life on The Bachelorette, circumstances led her to Stephen, and the two were married for eleven years. The couple called it quits in 2023.

6) Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn and Jason are different from the other couples on this list as they didn't meet directly on any of the shows and were acquainted with each other following Jason's appearance on Kaitlyn's podcast in 2019. They moved in together for a while in 2021 and adopted a dog. They eventually announced their decision to split in August 2023.

7) Rachel Rechhia and Tino Franco

Rachel's quest for love on The Bachelorette ended in tears, as even though she and Tino got engaged during the finale, their engagement didn't last long enough to survive After the Final Rose as Tino ended up cheating on Rachel.

8) Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes

Bachelor Nation couple Blake and Katie met each other on The Bachelorette season 17 and instantly formed a connection. However, their engagement lasted only a month before they eventually broke up.

9) Susie Evans and Clayton Echards

Bachelor Nation couple Susie and Clayton dated for six months before opening up about their split in September 2022. They claimed that their relationship wasn't of much use to either of them.

10) Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya (Image via Instagram/@kingbabatunde, @michelleyoung)

Michelle and Nayte were a fan-favorite couple on Bachelor Nation and were engaged for six months before putting an end to their relationship. According to RealityTea, Nayte was the one to call it quits, and he did it over a phone call.