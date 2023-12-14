Have Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock from Bachelor in Paradise broken up? Details explored

Bachelor in Paradise's Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock have reportedly broken up after leaving the beachy paradise as a couple. Kat and John began their relationship owing to their shared interests and goals. However, just days after season nine ended, the two shared the news of their breakup through a mutual Instagram post.

However, Kat and John breaking up isn't an isolated incident as two other couples who left the beach together also ended up announcing their breakup. Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant as well as Kylee Russell and Aven Jones decided to go their separate ways after things didn't seem to work out for them.

As mentioned earlier, Bachelor in Paradise season nine ended on December 7, 2023, and featured some drama. The ABC show brings together alumni and veterans from the Bachelor Nation, namely from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Bachelor in Paradise then gives all of these stars, who didn't get a rose, another chance to find love.

Bachelor In Paradise star John Henry Spurlock does not regret his relationship with Kat Izzo

Bachelor In Paradise stars Kat and John Henry announced their breakup through an Instagram post. They cited their lives taking different paths due to their career goals not being aligned as a reason for the breakup. They stated that as a result of this, they decided to part ways. The couple went on to reiterate their relationship had brought many memorable moments and that they were grateful for the same.

"While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy," the post went on to say.

US Weekly reported that in the aftermath of the breakup, John took to Instagram to say that he didn't see his relationship with Kate as a mistake and didn't have any hard feelings about her.

"Thanks again for all the kind words. And for those who have nothing nice to say based on what was shown on an edited reality dating show, just know I dont feel that I made a mistake choosing her," he wrote on Instagram.

A quick look at Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock's relationship on Bachelor In Paradise

John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo (Image via ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Kat Izzo, a 27-year-old registered nurse was previously in relationships with Brayden Bowers and Tanner Courtad on Bachelor in Paradise season nine. However, John eventually grabbed Kat's attention and she confessed that she wanted to kiss him.

Before he was engaged to Kat, 31-year-old underwater welder John Henry was associated with Olivia Lewis. However, Kat soon began pursuing him, vying to spark romance between them. John eventually ended things with Olivia, putting to rest the alleged love triangle between him, and chose Kat.

Although they initially seemed like opposites, it turned out that the two had a whole lot more in common than they had expected. After their one-on-one date on the show, the relationship blossomed. They eventually went to the Fantasy Suites and spent the night together for the first time.

John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo (Image via ABC/Craig Sjodin)

John subsequently proposed to Kat Izzo and she said yes, and the two left the beach after becoming engaged. They were supposed to live their lives together, however, destiny seemingly had other things in mind.