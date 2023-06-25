Who is Tanner Courtad? The Bachelorette season 20 suitor and his family rescued over 50 dogs

Popular reality dating series The Bachelorette is all set to return with a new installment for viewers. The much-awaited show will return to TV screens on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. It will document the lead, Charity Lawson, as she seeks to find love and a potential partner among the 26 potential suitors who will be introduced to her in the premiere episode of the series.

Tanner Courtad will be seen on The Bachelorette season 20, vying for Charity Lawson's heart and fighting to get her attention. The suitor is from a tight-knit family, and together they have rescued over 50 dogs. Will this quality impress the lead? Only time will tell if the duo manages to form a connection and how far Tanner progresses in the show.

The hit ABC dating series has been on the air for a very long time and has seen many individuals find love. Charity Lawson was announced as the lead for season 20 in March 2023. She became a fan favorite while appearing on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor. Viewers were elated at the news of her own journey to finding love.

The Bachelorette contestant Tanner Courtad works as a Professional Sales Representative

Season 20 of The Bachelorette will see 26 charming individuals as suitors. One of them is Tanner Courtad, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In the premiere episode of the installment on Monday, the suitor will be seen getting down from the limo and introducing himself to Charity.

Tanner earned his Bachelor's Degree in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh in 2015. The suitor began his professional career as a Sports Intern for four months before joining Paycom as a Sales Representative in 2018. He worked there for two years, then joined Kiavi as a Professional Sales Representative, where he currently works.

The Bachelorette suitor is a 30-year-old Mortgage Lender. His official ABC bio describes him as "100% husband material." He is also a part-time fitness instructor. Tanner belongs to a tight-knit family that is extremely special to him.

Tanner hopes to find a special relationship in his life, much like his parents do. He, along with his family, has rescued over 50 dogs and hopes to rescue more with his future wife, potentially Charity, who can expect some "puppy love" at any point in the series.

The Bachelorette suitor's official bio further reads:

"Tanner is truly looking for his forever partner and says that he thinks about finding love all the time. He is confident his future wife is out there and is hoping it’s Charity!"

Tanner has over 4.3K followers on Instagram, where he shares time spent with friends and family, as well as several of his fitness regimes. He also has a YouTube channel named Future Self and an app coming in the future with the same name.

The Bachelorette contestant's bio also shared a few facts about him. Any place with a golden retriever is Tanner's "happy place." His enemy is a messy kitchen, and he loves giving high-fives.

Season 20 of the reality dating series promises viewers a fair share of love, entertainment, and drama throughout the installment. With 26 charming individuals, the competition is just as fierce. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who makes the best first impression on night one.

Don't forget to catch the season premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

