“Snooze fest”: The Bachelor fans divided by Daisy and Joey’s chemistry

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 26, 2024. In episode 7 of the ABC dating show, Joey and the six remaining suitresses got to know one another better.

Still in the running for Joey's heart and the final rose were Maria, Daisy, Kelsey A., Kelsey T., Jenn, and Rachel. The cast made their way to Jasper, Alberta, Canada in the latest episode, where Joey made the difficult decision about who to eliminate ahead of the Hometown Dates.

The segment saw Joey and Daisy go on a one-on-one date where they had a conversation about their feelings. The female cast member revealed that she was not in love with the ABC bachelor yet and Joey took it rather well. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and were conflicted about Joey and Daisy's relationship. One person, @williamspajamas, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Daisy a snooze fest I'm sorry to say it."

The Bachelor fans react to Daisy and Joey's chemistry in season 28

The Bachelor season 28 aired episode seven this week on Monday. During the segment, fans saw Daisy and Joey's relationship unfold further as the two went on a one-on-one date and the main cast member Joey also went on his last group date of the season ahead of the hometown dates.

The two women who went on one-on-one dates with Joey were Daisy and Kelsey and both women got a rose each. Although Daisy made it through to the next episode, fans saw her and Joey talk about their feelings during their date. The two went horseback riding followed by a romantic dinner for two.

Although Joey noted in the episode that he could see a future with all six of the women who were vying for his heart, at dinner, Daisy Kent expressed uncertainty about her feelings. She told him that while she could see a future with him, she wasn't sure if she was "there yet."

While Joey validated the cast member's feelings and thoughts, it made him unsure about his journey on The Bachelor season 28. He expressed that his biggest fear was none of the cast members choosing him.

Later in the episode, Kelsey and Joey also went on a date where they took a dip in freezing water. The two hung out and enjoyed their day in the sun followed by going to a sauna.

The remaining women went on a group date with main cast member Joey where they channeled their inner lumberjacks and cut wood along with different outdoor activities. Eventually, Joey decided to say goodbye to two women at the Week 7 Rose Ceremony, Jenn Tran and Kelsey Toussant.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to Daisy and Joey's relationship and were conflicted by where they stood.

The Bachelor season 28 will return next week with another episode on ABC.