The Bachelor season 28 episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Bachelor season 28 episode 2 is set to air on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 8 pm ET on ABC. This season, viewers are following charming lead Joey Graziadei, a 28-year old tennis pro, as he gets to know the women vying for his heart.

In this two-hour episode, Joey takes contestant Daisy Kent, known for her unique background and personal journey, on a one-on-one date to the Beach Life Festival in Los Angeles. Their vibrant public date contrasts with the usual private romantic outings, potentially setting the tone for their budding relationship.

Coming off a captivating premiere, the upcoming episode is sure to feature plenty of the dates, connections, and emotional moments that make The Bachelor an exciting watch for fans.

Joey Graziadei's search for love continues in

The Bachelor season 28 episode 2

Release date and time

The Bachelor devotees can continue following season 28's romantic adventure this Monday, January 29. ABC will broadcast the second episode at 8 pm Eastern, when tennis instructor Joey Graziadei continues getting to know the women competing for his heart. For fans residing outside Eastern Time, the episode airs simultaneously at:

Eastern Time: 8 pm, Monday, January 29, 2024

Central Time: 7 pm, Monday, January 29, 2024

Mountain Time: 6 pm, Monday, January 29, 2024

Pacific Time: 5 pm, Monday, January 29, 2024

Alaska Time: 4 pm, Monday, January 29, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time: 3 pm, Monday, January 29, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time: 1 am, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Central European Time: 2 am, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 am, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Japan Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

New Zealand Time: 1 pm, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

What to expect

In The Bachelor season 28 episode 2, the focus intensifies on the emotional connections between Joey and the contestants. As the women compete for his attention, viewers can expect to see a mix of individual and group dates, each designed to test compatibility and chemistry. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“Joey kicks things off with the first group date, where wedding bells ring and stakes are higher than ever; the first one-on-one date takes love to new heights; Joey discovers which women have the bravery and stamina for lasting partnerships.”

The episode is likely to showcase both the blossoming of new relationships and the challenges that come with such a unique dating environment.

First one-on-one date

As per the preview clip shared by Entertainment Weekly, Joey selects Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota, for the one-on-one date in this episode. Daisy, known for her unique background of growing up on a Christmas tree farm and her personal journey with hearing loss, brings a compelling and relatable story to the show.

The date is set to take place at the vibrant Beach Life Festival in Los Angeles, providing a lively and public backdrop for their growing relationship. This setting contrasts with the usual private and romantic date spots, adding an element of spontaneity and fun to their interaction.

The chemistry and connection between Joey and Daisy during this date will be a key focus, as it could set the tone for their relationship in the episodes to come. In fact, as per Reality Steve, a renowned insider, Daisy Kent is all set to win the show.

Where to watch

For those eager to catch every moment of The Bachelor season 28 episode 2, live viewing is available on ABC. Additionally, the episode will be accessible for on-demand streaming on Hulu starting the day after its original broadcast.

For viewers who prefer streaming services, options like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, and Sling TV offer packages that include ABC, ensuring fans won't miss out on any of the action.

As The Bachelor season 28 proceeds, Monday's episode 2 signals a key moment in Joey Graziadei's journey to find love. Featuring a mix of dating, drama, and real-life decisions, the episode promises to engage loyal viewers.

Fans should tune into ABC at 8 pm ET on January 29, or catch up later on streaming, to follow along as relationships develop and contestants are eliminated in this compelling quest to find a life partner.

