The Bachelor season 28 episode 7: Recap and more details explored

During the most recent episode of The Bachelor season 28, Joey Graziadei made significant progress toward finding his lifelong companion as he narrowed his search for a bride. Released on Monday, February 26, episode 7 saw two one-on-one dates and a group date.

The six remaining contestants, including Kelsey T, Maria, Rachel, Daisy, Kelsey A, and Jenn, went on a romantic trip to Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada. After their dates, Joey made the difficult decision to send home two ladies at the rose ceremony, leaving four for the next week, which is Hometown Week.

What happened on episode 7 of The Bachelor season 28?

Joey's one-on-one date with Daisy

Daisy hadn't gotten much screen time with Joey apart from her first date when she opened up about her cochlear implant. Thus, it was important for Joey to know where she stood. Speaking about the contestant, Joey said,

“I always knew something was there with Daisy from that first one-on-one. [I’m] impressed by her all the time … I can see this growing into love, and her being someone I can spend a life with. I’m hopeful.”

During their one-on-one, the pair went horseback riding first, then soaked in the hot tub with the gorgeous backdrop of the Jasper mountains, followed by dinner. Daisy confessed that she was excited to take Joey home and see how he fits with the people she loves the most. At the dinner, she said she wasn't in love with Joey yet but was getting there. Her honesty got her the first date rose of the season.

"I’m not going to tell him I’m in love with him just to get a rose … It’s scary. You never know when your honesty is going to be too much for somebody, and they’re going to pull away … But at the end of the day, if he didn’t want me because of that, I would be devastated," Daisy said.

Joey's group date on episode 7 of The Bachelor season 28

A group date card excluded Daisy and Kelsey A, indicating their wins in the one-on-ones. The group date was the 'Joey’s Ultimate Lumberjill Competition', which consisted of various contests.

The four ladies, Kelsey T., Maria, Rachel, and Jenn, had to win an obstacle race and the 'Elk Milk Chug' to be in Joey's good books, which was important at this point in the show. Kelsey T emerged victorious and bagged the 'Timber Queen Extraordinaire' Trophy.

At one point, while filming the confessional, Jenn planted a 'good luck' kiss on Joey in front of other women. This upset Maria, who stated that seeing Jenn kiss Joey made her uncomfortable. Put off by the act, she left the room in tears. This triggered Joey, who asked the contestant later if she really wanted to be in the game.

"I think out loud a lot. I don’t want you to think [I’m running from you] … I’m scared, and I don’t like seeing you with the other women. It just got the best of me," Maria said.

Joey's one-on-one date with Kelsey A on episode 7 of The Bachelor season 28

On their date, Joey and Kelsey A strolled around Jasper, taking in the views. They also visited the souvenir shops, got hot cocoa, and played pool. The highlight of their date, though, was the Polar Plunge, which the duo braved through.

At the dinner, Kelsey opened up about her closeness with her family, especially her dad. She also expressed her fear over Joey not knowing who he wants to be with in the end. Joey reassured her by saying he would only propose if he was sure of it. Kelsey also went home with a date rose.

Who went home on episode 7 of The Bachelor season 28?

At the rose ceremony, things got intense, as nobody was expecting them to be eliminated at this time. Joey admitted to it being hard for him as well.

Before making his decision, Joey went for a chat with Maria. He told her he wanted to make sure she had decided against leaving the show. Back at the rose ceremony, Joey called out Jenn and Kelsey T and announced their elimination.

Episode 8 of The Bachelor will see the ladies taking Joey to their hometowns. It will drop on March 4, on ABC, at 8 pm ET.