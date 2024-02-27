"Girl be serious": The Bachelor fans react to Maria and Joey's tough conversation

The Bachelor season 28 released episode 7 on Monday, February 26, giving fans an insight into Joey Graziadei's time in Jasper. The show has finally hit the road, with the remaining women joining the leading man overseas to explore the next phase of their romantic journey. Amid this, one of the major talking points of the latest episode has been Joey and Maria's intense conversation.

If Maria's journey on the show is looked at, the 29-year-old has been a fan-favorite for her bubbly antics and the drama surrounding her. Her clash with Madina, Sydney, and Lea has perhaps made for some of the most iconic moments this season.

The Canadian native expressed in episode 7 that she feels uncomfortable with Joey not solely able to focus on their romantic connection. She voiced her problems with him getting intimate with other female suitors:

"Knowing that you are that way with these other women... I don't know if I can do this anymore," she said.

The Bachelor fans, upset with Maria, are now reminding her of the format of the show, which entails Joey dating multiple women. User @enchqntedrina wrote on X:

"Maria wants Joey to beg for her like he doesn’t have multiple other women sure of their relationship with him waiting in the other room girl be serious."

Maria breaks down in front of Joey on The Bachelor season 28 episode 7

After Maria voiced her reservation, Joey attempted to reassure the Canadian native that he cared for her, but the latter didn't pay any heed to it. When asked by the leading man if she's indicating she might leave, Maria whispered, "I think it is," before walking out to cry and vent out her frustration. "I just don’t like that I can’t say he’s mine," Maria expressed through her sobs.

While Joey began "questioning" their dynamic, Maria returned to him to justify her breakdown:

“I just had a little moment. I might have, I don’t want to say overreacted, because it’s just truthfully how I feel. I think out loud a lot and I say things, and I don’t want you to ever think that it’s you that I’m running from.”

Maria said she was feeling "scared" and implied being apologetic for the tantrum. The Bachelor season 28's leading man was straightforward when expressing his perspective on the situation. He sought reassurance from Maria that she wanted to stay. He noted:

“I need someone that’s in it, fully. I don’t need an apology. What I need… is you feeling like you can still be here.”

The Bachelor fans were disappointed with Maria's move, branding it "immature." Many voiced they were rooting for her and did not want to watch the female suitor self-eliminate herself. Several suggested Maria threatening Joey she might self-eliminate herself came across as "manipulative" to them.

The Bachelor season 28 will return with episode 8 next week wherein Joey and his suitors will visit their hometowns. The dating show is inching closer to the finale, with only four women left behind: Rachel, Daisy, Kelsey A, and Maria.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 8 will air on Monday, March 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.