The Bachelor season 28: What is Joey Graziadei's net worth as of 2024?

The Bachelor season 28 lead, Joey Graziadei's net worth is $250,000, as of 2024 according to Distractify. This season, the 28-year-old tennis pro is testing his luck with 32 women to find his one true love. With The Bachelor season 28's first five episodes already released, Joey has impressed viewers with his personality and genuine desire to make a bond with 'the one.'

Joey is not new to the reality TV world, previously, he has appeared on The Bachelor franchise before. On Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season 20, Joey Graziadei was heartbroken after Charity and Dotun Olubeko got engaged.'

According to his ABC bio, he is described as "outgoing, friendly, and loyal." It also mentions that Joey loves golf, country music, and stargazing. The bio further reads:

"As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life."

The reality TV star's public perception and fame are some of the reasons behind his successful television career and wealth. Apart from Joey's business ventures and booming tennis career, his impactful personality and charm have contributed to his financial status.

What does The Bachelor season 28's star Joey Graziadei do for a Living?

According to The Bachelor season 28's star Joey Graziadei's LinkedIn profile, he is currently working as a Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador at Kukuiula Development Co. LLC where he is "responsible for working with many departments within the club."

Since July 2022, Joey has been working full-time at the Hawaii-based club which includes "tennis, pickleball, golf, hiking, special events, and more." In 2018, he adopted the role of head tennis professional at the same workplace.

Apart from that he has been a tennis coach at multiple schools and clubs since his graduation, a few of which include Ensworth School, Princeville Makai Golf Club, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Butterfield Country Club.

The season 28 cast member completed his education at Spring-Ford High School and was a communication and media studies major at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. According to the website of West Chester University's athletic department from 2016 to 2017, Joey joined the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity there and played Division II tennis.

He also took an active part in various organizations associated with his educational institute. Joey was one of the founding members of Mu Lambda a Charter, where he served as president, recruitment chairman, internal vice president, and special events chairman on multiple occasions.

Not only is Joey an active part of the sports industry, but he has worked as a sales associate for luxury brands such as Ralph Lauren.

As a sales development representative for financial services providers Comdata and account executive at an award-winning software development company Paylocity, Joey Graziadei was able to contribute more toward his financial stability.

To get insights into Joey's love life, watch the upcoming episode 6, on 19 February 2024 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. All previous episodes of The Bachelor season 28 are available to watch on the streaming platform Hulu.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE