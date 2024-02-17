Here is everything we know so far about The Bachelor's Katelyn DeBacker

Katelyn DeBacker is still going strong and is among the top 10 ladies contending to marry Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor season 28, which started airing on January 22. The season, which started with 32 contenders, has now narrowed down to 10 after 22 were eliminated across five episodes.

Katelyn has managed to secure her position by receiving a date rose from Joey in episode 3, which aired on February 5. Making a memorable first impression during her limo introduction in episode 1, she showcased a science experiment, reflecting her career as a radiochemist.

Her intelligence and hard work are highlighted by her accomplishment of owning a house at the young age of 23, according to her official bio on ABC. As the season progresses, fans eagerly await to see if this well-rounded contestant will capture Joey's heart.

Who is Katelyn DeBacker from The Bachelor season 28, and what does she do?

Katelyn DeBacker, born on October 1, 1997, is currently 26 years old. Hailing from Santa Fe, New Mexico, she is a certified radiochemist. Despite her already massive accomplishments, Katelyn's ambitions continue to grow. Alongside her professional endeavors, she aspires to advance her career in medicine while also finding the right partner for marriage, according to her ABC bio.

Apart from working hard when it comes to her career, Katelyn enjoys hiking, reading Sarah J. Maas' fantasy novels, and socializing over cocktails with friends. Her Vietnamese roots come from her immigrant mother, whom she considers her icon. Her favorite dish too is a Vietnamese vegan pho, according to her rapid-fire at Bachelor Nation.

According to ABC, Katelyn has desired her future husband to be supportive, adventurous, and feministic. She believes in soulmates and wishes to win Joey's heart.

The Bachelor season 28's Katelyn DeBacker's rapid-fire at Bachelor Nation

Katelyn DeBacker's personality becomes apparent with her rapid-fire interview with Bachelor Nation, offering insights into her personal life. The rapid-fire paints Katelyn as an independent woman, as she says

"Never be afraid to show your emotions or say what you feel."

She believes in discussing anything without taboo when engaging with someone with an open mind, reflecting her own open-mindedness.

Katelyn admires Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as #relationshipgoals and considers Henry Cavill her celebrity crush. When asked about the film she has watched the most, Katelyn says it's Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Talking about her friends on the show, Katelyn said,

"Kelsey A., Lea, and Jess were my closest friends while filming."

During the rapid-fire, Katelyn DeBacker also admitted to having kept a petal from each rose she received on the show, which is a subtle hint of her receiving more roses in the upcoming episodes.

When asked for advice for anyone who goes on The Bachelor, Katelyn said,

"Be prepared for late nights, be okay with being vulnerable and crying in front of people, and be open to anything that comes your way."

The rapid-fire also gave insights into the nitty-gritty of Katelyn's life, revealing details such as her pet peeve is when someone is inconsiderate, her guilty pleasure is Funyuns, her zodiac sign is Libra, and her hidden talent is "Getting ready ridiculously fast."

With her diverse qualities, Katelyn Debacker appears to be quite the catch for anyone who marries her. Now only the upcoming episodes can tell how far she reaches with Joey.

For fans eager to follow Katelyn's journey, new episodes of The Bachelor air every Monday, on ABC at 8 pm ET.