What does Katelyn DeBacker do for a living? Meet The Bachelor star

The Bachelor season 28 contestant Katelyn DeBacker is a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Viewers could sense her genuine connection with Joey Graziadei in the season 28 trailer, in which she was seen sharing an emotional kiss with Joey.

Her bio on the official ABC website states that one of her many accomplishments is that she "bought her first home at only 23 years old." Katelyn also plans on having a successful career in medicine and is looking for a partner who is "supportive, adventurous, and a feminist." Her bio reads:

"Katelyn is beautiful, intelligent, and tremendously accomplished. The radiochemist bought her first home at only 23 years old and has big plans for her future career in medicine. Katelyn also hopes her future husband is supportive, adventurous, and a feminist."

Moreover, her hobbies and interests are also mentioned in the description:

"When she isn't hard at work, Katelyn loves hiking, reading Sarah J. Maas fantasy novels, and grabbing a drink at a local cocktail bar."

Katelyn DeBacker's career explored

The Bachelor participant has already accomplished a lot at such a young age. Katelyn DeBacker completed her education at The University of Texas in Austin. She also received the President's Award for Global Learning.

As per Factsformation, Katelyn initially started her career at the Keller Family Medical Center, back in November 2014 as an office assistant. Two years later, she adopted the role of a lab mentor at the Luminator's Lab, where she assisted students and taught them about various science-related concepts such as the design and synthesis of luminescent metal complexes.

The Bachelor cast member also helped them study X-ray crystallography alongside the relationship between photophysical structures and their properties.

The Vietnamese native became a project lead at Colombia's Waste Management Challenges in May 2019. Just a year later, she started interning at the Audoboun Texas following her position as a quality control intern at Deep Eddy Vodka.

Since 2023, however, she has been working at the Los Alamos National Laboratory as Research Tech 4. The Bachelor participant has also joined CEC Campus Environmental Centre's socials chair team.

Who are Katelyn DeBacker's parents?

The Bachelor co-star is the daughter of Anne DeBacker and Jim DeBacker. She also has an older brother James DeBacker.

According to Anne's LinkedIn, she is a 54-year-old quality assurance engineer at Ellumen Inc. Her husband Jim is a director at Tata Consultancy Services. Katelyn's brother, on the other hand, is a software development manager at Amazon.

The most important thing to Katelyn is her family and her Vietnamese heritage. Her cultural roots are the main parts of her identity.

The Bachelor contestant Katelyn mentions this fact in her ABC bio, adding that she is hoping to find a partner who is proud of her background too:

"She is extremely proud of her Vietnamese heritage and is looking for a partner who will embrace her culture alongside her."

To see whether Katelyn DeBacker will become Joey Graziadei's potential love interest or not, stream newly released episodes of The Bachelor season 28 on ABC and streaming platforms such as Hulu.