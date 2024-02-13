The Bachelor season 28 episode 5: Release date, what to expect and more

Episode 4 of The Bachelor came with a surprise trip to Malta, a Southern European island, which was part one of the two-part episode that promises viewers a vicarious vacation.

In the episode which was released on February 12, fans saw the ladies wearing ancient Roman fighting costumes as they participated in medieval garb-themed contests. The episode saw Joey and Lexi coming closer on their one-on-one date and also saw an end to the dispute between Maria and Sydney.

The coming episode is to continue their romantic trip on a Valentine's week special which airs on February 13, on ABC, at 8 pm ET. The episode will also be available on Hulu, the day after its release on TV.

Episode 5 of The Bachelor season 28: Release date and timings for all regions

Episode 5 of The Bachelor might truly be more anticipated than the rest because it is a Valentine's week special; and is a part two of the European edition, which has already left fans in awe with its first trip to Malta.

For fans who want to catch the episode that airs on ABC, on Tuesday, February 13, at 8 pm ET, live in their respective countries, the table below should help.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time February 13, 8 pm Pacific Time February 13, 5 pm Central Time February 13, 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time February 14, 1 am Central European Time February 14, 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time February 14, 12 pm Eastern European Time February 14, 3 am Indian Standard Time February 14, 6:30 am

People who miss out on the episode or want to watch it on demand need not worry because the episode will be made available on Hulu a day after its February 13 release.

Hulu also gives out a 30-day free trial for its new subscribers, after which it costs $7.99 for a plan with ads, and $17.99 for a plan without ads, for access to its library of myriads of TV shows and movies.

What is expected from episode 5 of The Bachelor season 28

The fans already got to see the famous Blue Grotto, an Italian sea cave, the ancient Roman sites, and the pristine beaches of Malta in the episode that aired on February 12.

In the second stop of the two-part special episode, fans will get a free vicarious trip to Andalusia, according to the episode's official description. Apart from the locations, the summary of the episode also reveals what goes on in it.

After the cocktail party cliffhanger episode 4 was left on; episode 5 is to clear out if Maria left the show like she said. After the grand Maltese date that Joey takes Lexi on, episode 5 is to see two one-on-one dates that will enable Joey to bond with two more ladies, increasing tension between the contestants.

The upcoming episode also promises a group date that will lead to an emotional rose ceremony. It is to end with a sneak peek into the rest of the season.

Episode 6 of The Bachelor season 28 is to release on February 19, on ABC, at 8 pm ET.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE