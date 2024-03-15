“Loving my loveable lawyer”: The Bachelor’s Carly Waddell introduces new beau on Instagram

The Bachelor has been on air for 28 seasons and has seen various people find love both on and off-screen. One of the latest reality stars who appeared on the show previously and have announced their love to the world is Carly Waddell, who appeared on the show's season 13.

The reality star recently took to social media to give fans an update on her love life and revealed that she was dating someone new. The Bachelor Nation alum is currently dating Todd Allen Tressler, the founder of Tressler Law and someone who has over 15 years of "generational knowledge" in real estate and business.

Carly shared an Instagram post recently detailing how the two met and noted that she first came across Tressler as get appeared on her TV. She wrote that she wouldn't stop thinking about the "mystery man" for weeks and told all her friends about it.

"I finally looked him up, and after a few too many glasses of wine, slid into his DMs."

She continued:

"So here's what I have been up to all year. Loving my loveable lawyer who also told me that I taught him what real love is, and he has done the same for me."

The Bachelor alum Carly Waddell described her first date with Tressler as "magic"

The Bachelor alum who appeared on season 19 followed by her time on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 2 and 3 is dating someone new. The former reality star recently took to social media to "launch" her new beau Todd Allen Tressler to the world.

While the ABC star noted that she was initially going to "soft launch" Tressler, she shared a reel of their time together including Tressler bonding with her children and the couple taking trips.

She noted that she came across her new beau last year when one of his interviews was being telecasted and she "stopped in her tracks." She added that while she thought he was handsome, his smile and the way he carried himself attracted Carly to him. She noted that she walked by the television again after bringing her son, Charlie, a snack and reminded herself to remember the man's name.

"For weeks I couldn’t stop thinking about this mystery man. I told all my friends who of course told me to reach out to him somehow, and I just couldn’t make myself do it."

The Bachelor former contestant noted that when she slid into his DMs, he thought his friends were pranking him but followed her back in a few days and liked an old video of one of her children. After a few days of liking each others' posts online, Waddell asked Tressler out in "the most awkward voice note ever" and he accepted.

"Picked me up texting me “your chariot awaits”, got out, hugged me and opened my door. I left the date telling my mom “I don’t know what is going to happen in the future, but I will forever measure every other date to what that just was because it was magic."

The Bachelor Nation alum wanted to make sure her children loved him and that she loved him before introducing him to her social media presence.

The Bachelor is currently airing season 28 and airs episodes weekly on ABC.