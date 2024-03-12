What happened to Rachel on The Bachelor? Fans think season 28 cast member is “real”

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, March 11, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the final three women commence on their dates with Joey, ahead of the Fantasy Suites. However, for one cast member, Rachel, the episode was more physically painful rather than emotional.

Her date with Joey landed her in the hospital. This happened when Joey and Rachel jumped into a sinkhole from different platforms at different heights. Repeating the activity over and over again caused pain in the female cast member's jawline and she needed to go to the hospital.

Despite the injury, Rachel insisted that she was alright. Several fans related to this, with one even calling her "real":

"Rachel’s so real for that cause even if was on the verge of death I would be saying I’m fine."

The Bachelor season 28 episode 9 saw Rachel go to the hospital

In The Bachelor season 28 episode 9 (Fantasy Suites) the remaining suitresses, Daisy, Kelsey A., and Rachel, continued on their journey of getting to know Joey more before he made his decision.

Ahead of the dates, Rachel said she wanted some advice and met up with The Golden Bachelor's Susan Noles. The season 28 cast member told the ABC star that she was in love with Joey, but was hesitant about telling him since she had been cheated on in the past.

"At the end of the day, it's so scary that he could pick someone else over me," Rachel said.

Susan encouraged Rachel to tell Joey and not let the past define her. After the conversation, Rachel and Joey went on a date where they walked through a jungle, made their way to a sinkhole pool and took turns jumping into it from different heights.

However, things went south when The Bachelor season 28 cast member started experiencing pain in her jaw after the second jump. While she initially downplayed the situation, she eventually admitted that her jaw was in pain and the medic had to check in on her. Although the medic told her that she was okay, Joey could tell that she was still in pain,

Rachel went to the hospital to get an X-ray and it turned out that she really was okay. Joey was concerned regardless:

"There's nothing you can do in moments like this. All I can do is just be with her and try to make her feel better," he said.

Since Rachel wasn't injured, the two went to the Fantasy Suite and got to know each other better. The Bachelor season 28 contestant termed the night "perfect" while Joey admitted to falling in love with her.

"I love how much fun we have. It was nice to wake up with someone you feel so comfortable with."

Following the episode, The Bachelor fans took to social media to react to the segment and chimed in about Rachel's injury.

The other cast members were also visited by the cast of The Golden Bachelor season 1. Kelsey met with Leslie and Daisy met with Sandra. While for Daisy and Rachel, the conversations helped calm them, Kelsey began to worry about her future with Joey.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Kelsey leaving a note for Joey, wanting to talk to him ahead of the Rose Ceremony. The ABC show will return next week with a brand new episode during which fans will find out what happened between the two.