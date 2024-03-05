The Bachelor season 28 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

The Bachelor season 28 returned to ABC with a brand new episode on Monday, March 4. The latest episode gave fans a closer look at Joey Graziadei's suitors' hometowns. Last week, the four women who made it through the rose ceremony were Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Maria Georgas.

With the finale drawing closer, the leading man of the series made a shocking decision to eliminate Maria Georgas from the dating show in episode 8. Though the development has disappointed several fans, it remains to be seen who becomes the ultimate winner.

What happened on The Bachelor season 28 episode 8?

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson

The hometown visits kickstarted in New Orleans, with Joey meeting Kelsey’s family. The leading man took the junior project manager, 25, on a tandem biking date, post which, the duo indulged in eating beignets and hitting Molly’s pub before Joey was formally introduced to Kelsey’s family.

Kelsey’s dad gauged Joey’s reaction to the idea of spending a lifetime with his daughter, which was followed by Kelsey’s emotional admission of believing Joey is the one for her. Joey received blessings from Kelsey’s dad, and before leaving their hometown date, Kelsey told the leading man of The Bachelor she was sure about him.

“I am so sure about who you are, but like, knowing that other people see that and see our connection, especially my family, and you know they mean so much to me, so for them to just kind of validate my feelings, I think that’s everything I needed and more.”

Joey Graziadei and Rachel Nance

Joey met Rachel’s family in Rancho Cucamonga, California, wherein the leading man honored Filipino traditions to warm up to her family. A pig roast in the backyard was organized, and Joey was made to eat the pig’s ear to prove he was interested in the female suitor. He also danced with Rachel to a traditional Philippine folk dance.

Rachel’s parents found Joey to their liking, but they had certain reservations, which Joey seemed to have sensed.

“I’m leaving this conversation with Rachel’s dad feeling like, it wasn’t a ‘no’, it just wasn’t a ‘yes.’”

Later, Rachel reassured Joey that no matter what doubts her parents have about him, she loves her.

Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent

Daisy and Joey’s hometown date in Becker, Minnesota, started with him visiting her family’s Christmas tree farm, meeting alpacas, and also drinking hot chocolate. A segment also documented Daisy reuniting with some of her friends and sharing her feelings.

Despite Daisy leaning toward choosing Joey as her life partner, she sought approval and reassurance about him from her family as well.

“I really need my family to help me sort through and figure out exactly what I’m feeling because, to be honest, I’m a little bit confused.”

Daisy’s father encouraged her to “shoot the shot,” and the female suitor finally told Joey she was sure about knowing that she had fallen in love with him. The leading man of The Bachelor seemed pleased to finally hear the confession from her.

Joey Graziadei and Maria Georgas

Before their hometown date in Ontario, Canada, Joey visited Niagara Falls to have a heart-to-heart confrontation with the female suitor about her doubts. They spoke about the way she considered leaving the show last week, but Maria reassured Joey she was confident and also regretted her past behavior.

The lead man on The Bachelor seemed nervous about meeting her family. Upon learning he was the first man she had ever brought home, he felt a little unsettled. Though the family meeting went well, their hometown date didn’t end on a cordial note.

During a one-to-one date, when Maria had the chance to dismiss all the doubts rising in Joey’s mind, the female suitor froze and failed to express how she felt about him.

The Rose Ceremony on The Bachelor season 28 episode 8

Before Joey began handing out roses, Maria attempted to rectify how they left their hometown date.

“Saying goodbye to you the way that I did, I feel like I didn’t do it in the best way. Cause I told you I can see myself falling in love with you and the thing is, I can’t, because, like, I am falling in love with you.”

However, her admission came too late, as the leading man of The Bachelor chose Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson as his final three choices, sending Maria home.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 9 will air on Monday, March 11, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.