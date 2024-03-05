The Bachelor season 28: Elimination order explained 

After a successful seven-week run since its premiere back in January 2024, The Bachelor season 28 is now moving on towards its conclusion. This season features 28-year-old tennis pro Joey Graziadei and chronicles his journey to find the perfect romantic partner.
The Bachelor season 28 frontman previously made an appearance on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette and eventually made his exit after losing out to Dotun Obuleko. The latest season of The Bachelor gives him a second chance to find love, and it can now be claimed with certainty that he has done his best in his own manner to make the most of this opportunity.
The ongoing season of the ABC show kicked off with the largest ensemble of contestants to have ever featured on the franchise. Thirty-two women signed up for the show with their eyes set on winning Joey's heart.
As the ninth episode of the show is around the corner, only three finalists remain for the Fantasy Suites segment.
The Bachelor season 28 elimination order: Week One
The Bachelor follows a successive elimination pattern. Over the past eight weeks, 29 of the original 32 contestants were eliminated after they failed to make an impression on Joey during either the solo or group dates. Here's the list of eliminated contestants, arranged in the order of the past few weeks.
The following contestants were eliminated at the beginning of the show during the first week itself.
1) Chandler Dewgard (Episode One)
From: New York, New York
Occupation: Graphic Designer
Age: 24
2) Kayla Rodgers (Episode One)
From: Hamilton, Ohio
Occupation: Guidance Counselor
Age: 27
3. Kyra Brusch (Episode One)
From: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Paralegal
Age: 26
4. Lanie Latsios (Episode One)
From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Realtor
Age: 27
5. Nat Crepeau (Episode One)
From: Sudbury, Canada
Occupation: Registered Nurse/Professor
Age: 26
6. Sam Hale (Episode One)
From: Nashville, Tennessee
Occupation: CPA
Age: 31
7. Taylah Jackson (Episode One)
From: Huntington Beach, California
Occupation: Esthetician
Age: 23
8. Zoe Antona (Episode One)
From: Roswell, Georgia
Occupation: Artist
Age: 24
9. Sandra Rabadi (Episode One)
From: Nashville, Tennessee
Occupation: Cybersecurity Consultant
Age: 26
10. Samantha Washington (Episode One)
From: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Pro Football Cheerleader
Age: 25
The Bachelor season 28 elimination order: Week two
The following contestanta were eliminated from the ABC show's season 28 during the second week.
1. Lauren Hollinger (self-eliminated) (Episode Two)
From: Dover, Delaware
Occupation: Registered Nurse/Allison’s Sister
Age: 28
2. Erika Cardenas (Episode Two)
From: North Bergen, New Jersey
Occupation: Leasing Agent
Age: 25
3. Marlena Haddad (Episode Two)
From: West Palm Beach, Florida
Occupation: Finance Writer
Age: 26
4. Taylor Wiens (Episode Two)
From: Olathe, Kansas
Occupation: Recruiter
Age: 23
The Bachelor season 28 elimination order: Week Three
The following women had to leave the ABC show during third week:
1. Chrissa Perez (Episode Three)
From: Abbotsford, British Columbia
Occupation: Marketing Director
Age: 26
2. Evalin Clark (Episode Three)
From: San Antonio, Texas
Occupation: Nanny
Age: 29
3. Starr Skyler (Episode Three)
From: Delray Beach, Florida
Occupation: Mental Health Counselor
Age: 25
The Bachelor elimination order: Week four
The following contenders were eliminated during the fourth week of the show:
1. Sydney Gordon, (eliminated on two-on-one date) (Episode Four)
From: Newport, Rhode Island
Occupation: Vintage Store Owner
Age: 28
2. Edwina Dorbor (Episode Four)
From: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Age: 25
3. Allison Hollinger (Episode Four)
From: Dover, Delaware
Occupation: Realtor
Age: 26
The Bachelor elimination order: Week five
The following women had to depart the ABC show during the third week:
1. Madina Alam (Episode Five)
From: Charlotte, North Carolina
Occupation: Mental Health Therapist
Age: 31
2. Autumn Waggoner (Episode Five)
From: St. Louis, Missouri
Occupation: Account Executive
Age: 26
The Bachelor elimination order: Week six
The following contenders were eliminated during the sixth week of the show:
1. Jess Edwards (Episode Six)
From: Erwin, Tennessee
Occupation: Executive Assistant
Age: 24
2. Katelyn DeBacker (Episode Six)
From: Santa Fe, New Mexico
Occupation: Radiochemist
Age: 25
3. Lea Cayanan (Episode Six)
From: Waipahu, Hawaii
Occupation: Account Manager
Age: 23
4. Lexi Young, (self-eliminated) (Episode Six)
From: Pataskala, Ohio
Occupation: Digital Strategist
Age: 30
The Bachelor elimination order: Week seven
The seventh week of the show saw the following two contestants leave.
1. Kelsey Toussant (Episode Seven)
From: Inglewood, California
Occupation: Actor
Age: 31
2. Jenn Tran (Episode Seven)
From: Hillsdale, New Jersey
Occupation: Physician Assistant Student
Age: 25
In week 8, four contestants who made it to the top four accompanied Joey for the Hometown dates. These were Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson. At the end of the first hometown date in the eighth episode of the show, Maria Georgas was eliminated.
The Bachelor season 28 episode 8 airs on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 8 PM ET on ABC.