The Bachelor season 28: Elimination order explained 

After a successful seven-week run since its premiere back in January 2024, The Bachelor season 28 is now moving on towards its conclusion. This season features 28-year-old tennis pro Joey Graziadei and chronicles his journey to find the perfect romantic partner.

The Bachelor season 28 frontman previously made an appearance on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette and eventually made his exit after losing out to Dotun Obuleko. The latest season of The Bachelor gives him a second chance to find love, and it can now be claimed with certainty that he has done his best in his own manner to make the most of this opportunity.

The ongoing season of the ABC show kicked off with the largest ensemble of contestants to have ever featured on the franchise. Thirty-two women signed up for the show with their eyes set on winning Joey's heart.

As the ninth episode of the show is around the corner, only three finalists remain for the Fantasy Suites segment.

The Bachelor season 28 elimination order: Week One

The Bachelor follows a successive elimination pattern. Over the past eight weeks, 29 of the original 32 contestants were eliminated after they failed to make an impression on Joey during either the solo or group dates. Here's the list of eliminated contestants, arranged in the order of the past few weeks.

The following contestants were eliminated at the beginning of the show during the first week itself.

1) Chandler Dewgard (Episode One)

From: New York, New York

Occupation: Graphic Designer

Age: 24

2) Kayla Rodgers (Episode One)

From: Hamilton, Ohio

Occupation: Guidance Counselor

Age: 27

3. Kyra Brusch (Episode One)

From: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Paralegal

Age: 26

4. Lanie Latsios (Episode One)

From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Realtor

Age: 27

5. Nat Crepeau (Episode One)

Nat Crepeau (Image via Instagram/thebachelorabc)

From: Sudbury, Canada

Occupation: Registered Nurse/Professor

Age: 26

6. Sam Hale (Episode One)

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Occupation: CPA

Age: 31

7. Taylah Jackson (Episode One)

From: Huntington Beach, California

Occupation: Esthetician

Age: 23

8. Zoe Antona (Episode One)

Zoe Antona (Image via Instagram/@thebachelorabc)

From: Roswell, Georgia

Occupation: Artist

Age: 24

9. Sandra Rabadi (Episode One)

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Occupation: Cybersecurity Consultant

Age: 26

10. Samantha Washington (Episode One)

From: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Pro Football Cheerleader

Age: 25

The Bachelor season 28 elimination order: Week two

The following contestanta were eliminated from the ABC show's season 28 during the second week.

1. Lauren Hollinger (self-eliminated) (Episode Two)

From: Dover, Delaware

Occupation: Registered Nurse/Allison’s Sister

Age: 28

2. Erika Cardenas (Episode Two)

Erika Cardenas (Image via Instagram/@thebachelorabc)

From: North Bergen, New Jersey

Occupation: Leasing Agent

Age: 25

3. Marlena Haddad (Episode Two)

From: West Palm Beach, Florida

Occupation: Finance Writer

Age: 26

4. Taylor Wiens (Episode Two)

From: Olathe, Kansas

Occupation: Recruiter

Age: 23

The Bachelor season 28 elimination order: Week Three

The following women had to leave the ABC show during third week:

1. Chrissa Perez (Episode Three)

From: Abbotsford, British Columbia

Occupation: Marketing Director

Age: 26

2. Evalin Clark (Episode Three)

From: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Nanny

Age: 29

3. Starr Skyler (Episode Three)

From: Delray Beach, Florida

Occupation: Mental Health Counselor

Age: 25

The Bachelor elimination order: Week four

The following contenders were eliminated during the fourth week of the show:

1. Sydney Gordon, (eliminated on two-on-one date) (Episode Four)

From: Newport, Rhode Island

Occupation: Vintage Store Owner

Age: 28

2. Edwina Dorbor (Episode Four)

From: Maple Grove, Minnesota

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Age: 25

3. Allison Hollinger (Episode Four)

From: Dover, Delaware

Occupation: Realtor

Age: 26

The Bachelor elimination order: Week five

The following women had to depart the ABC show during the third week:

1. Madina Alam (Episode Five)

From: Charlotte, North Carolina

Occupation: Mental Health Therapist

Age: 31

2. Autumn Waggoner (Episode Five)

From: St. Louis, Missouri

Occupation: Account Executive

Age: 26

The Bachelor elimination order: Week six

The following contenders were eliminated during the sixth week of the show:

1. Jess Edwards (Episode Six)

From: Erwin, Tennessee

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Age: 24

2. Katelyn DeBacker (Episode Six)

From: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Occupation: Radiochemist

Age: 25

3. Lea Cayanan (Episode Six)

From: Waipahu, Hawaii

Occupation: Account Manager

Age: 23

4. Lexi Young, (self-eliminated) (Episode Six)

From: Pataskala, Ohio

Occupation: Digital Strategist

Age: 30

The Bachelor elimination order: Week seven

The seventh week of the show saw the following two contestants leave.

1. Kelsey Toussant (Episode Seven)

From: Inglewood, California

Occupation: Actor

Age: 31

2. Jenn Tran (Episode Seven)

From: Hillsdale, New Jersey

Occupation: Physician Assistant Student

Age: 25

In week 8, four contestants who made it to the top four accompanied Joey for the Hometown dates. These were Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson. At the end of the first hometown date in the eighth episode of the show, Maria Georgas was eliminated.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 8 airs on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 8 PM ET on ABC.