The Bachelor season 28 episode 7: Who went home tonight?

After successfully running for the past few weeks, The Bachelor season 28 is finally nearing its end on ABC. The Bachelor season 28 leading man, Joey Graziadei, started the show with a total of 32 women. However, the tennis pro and The Bachelorette alum has now filtered through the pool of prospective partners and given his nod to the four women whose families he wishes to meet. The rest have been sent home accordingly.

In the most recent episode of The Bachelor that aired on Monday, February 26, 2024, Joey bid farewell to Jenn Tran and Kelsey Toussant. Moving on, the four chosen women who would have Joey visiting their families for hometown dates are Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, and Daisy Kent.

Here's everything we know about the two women who went home on the most recent episode of The Bachelor season 28.

The Bachelor season 28 star Joey Graziadei sent Jenn Tran and Kelsey Toussant home

Joey was given three dates in episode 7 of the ABC show to assist him in selecting the recipient of his hometown dates. He went on dates with Daisy and Kelsey A. alone, giving them each a rose.

Along with Jenn, Rachel, Maria, and Kelsey T., he went on a group date. Joey claimed he needed more time to select who he wanted to give the rose to, so he declined to hand it out on their date.

Joey eventually chose to send Jenn and Kelsey T. home rather than take them on dates in their hometown when he delivered roses to Rachel and Maria during the rose ceremony.

Jenn Tran's journey on The Bachelor season 28

Jenn, a student from Miami, Florida, is 25 years old and an aspiring medical assistant. Jenn is bilingual and speaks Vietnamese, according to her ABC bio.

When Jenn showed up on a go-kart during the season 28 premiere, Joey took notice. Jenn even confessed to Joey that she was in love with him on their group date in episode 6.

Later, Joey gave the group date rose to Jenn. However, since she hadn't had a one-on-one date since week three, Jenn was disappointed during episode 7 that she didn't get one.

Joey chose to send Jenn home despite her efforts to stand out on the group date, which included interrupting him to kiss him during one of his confessional interviews. Their romance came to an unexpected and depressing conclusion.

Kelsey Toussant's journey on The Bachelor season 28

Actor Kelsey T., 31, hails from Los Angeles, California. Compared to some of the other ladies, Kelsey T. started her relationship with Joey much later. But when at last they made contact, sparks flew.

Joey and Kelsey T. went on a one-on-one training session with Cirque du Soleil acrobats in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Over supper, Kelsey T. confided in Joey about her history and how her relationship with her father soured when she decided to leave her father's religion.

But instead of going on a one-on-one date in episode 7, Kelsey T. was a part of the group date. It was doubtful that Joey would have granted her another one-on-one date right after because they had had such a great one the week before.

Kelsey T. and Joey found it hard to maintain the momentum they had started in their one-on-one meeting. Joey ended their blossoming romance when he eliminated Kelsey T. at the rose ceremony.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs new episodes every Monday at 8 PM ET on ABC.