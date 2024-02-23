What Religion does Kelsey T from The Bachelor follow? Reasons behind her leaving church, explored

The Bachelor season 28 released episode 6 on Monday, February 19, giving fans an insight into Joey Graziadei's time in Montreal. The show has finally hit the road, with the remaining women joining the leading man overseas to explore the next phase of their love journey.

During the episode, suitor Kelsey T bagged her first one-on-one date with Joey Graziadei, wherein the duo discussed religion. Kelsey, 31, used to be a Jehovah’s Witness, but she decided to leave church during her formative years. The Los Angeles native who is an actor by profession touched upon the sensitive reason why she quit her religion during her date.

Kelsey raised her concern about the approaching hometown week, feeling apprehensive over her broken relationship with her father.

Kelsey T’s heart-to-heart with Joey on The Bachelor

The Los Angeles native told the leading man she doesn’t share the best relationship with her family members, specifically her dad. Kelsey noted though they were close growing up, he stopped talking to her “for a very long time.” Upon listening to her input, Joey enquired what caused the problem between them and the 31-year-old said:

“It was religious. He wanted me to focus on that, he wanted me to be in that but in my heart, I knew it wasn’t where I wanted to be. Because I chose to go to college, he didn’t support that decision at all.”

According to Kelsey, her perception of her interactions with other men was impacted by her tense connection with her father. The female suitor revealed that she had previously struggled with trust. Joey gave Kelsey comfort and said:

“You have every reason to have those trust issues.”

The Los Angeles native confirmed she has reconnected with her dad in recent years stating it was “hard” but she “missed” him in her life. After her confession, Joey gave the 31-year-old a rose stating:

“I do believe she can be a great wife, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

The Bachelor’s Kelsey reveals why she left her religion

The realization that she didn’t want to continue on the religious path came to her during high school when The Bachelor star joined a theatre class. It became evident to Kelsey that her liking is more on the creative side and she wanted to make a career out of it. During a 2019 interview with Voyage LA, Kelsey noted:

“When high school came around, I joined a theatre class and that’s when I realized I wanted to pursue creativity for the rest of my life. At the same time, I was a full-blown Jehovah’s Witness and I knew the two couldn’t co-exist. So I decided to leave the religion and set my focus on attending California State University, Northridge.”

It was only after deciding to quit church that Kelsey learned she was separated from society to the point she had to catch up with everything to rebuild her footing in the world. The Bachelor suitor continued:

“Coming from a very strict religious background I’ve had to break out of a mentality that I’ve had for more than half my life. I was so separated from society and didn’t even realize it and I’ve had to play catch-up ever since. From rebuilding relationships with family and friends to watching movies I wasn’t able to experience.”

The Bachelor episode 7 will air on ABC on Monday, February 26, at 8 pm ET.

