Who was eliminated from The Bachelor season 28 episode 6? Remaining contestants and more details explored

Season 28 of The Bachelor has so far been gripping not only because of the slow-burning love stories of Joey Graziadei, but also because of all the Maria-related drama that has ensued in the bachelor mansion.

Episode 6 of The Bachelor saw four more ladies bidding adieu to the show, bringing the total to six. The season which started with 32 contestants now only has six competing for Joey's heart.

The episode that aired on February 19, at 8 pm, on ABC, saw Jess, Katelyn, and Lea getting eliminated, while Lexi self-eliminated because she didn't want to burden Joey with her endometriosis situation.

All the eliminations in episode 6 of The Bachelor season 28

Joey lets Jess go after she confesses her love to him

In the limousine introduction of the ladies in the premiere episode, Jess made a grand entrance on a boat pulled by a truck, shocking Joey, after which they shared the very first kiss of the season.

Jess also became the very first person to get a rose on a group date, where the ladies dressed as brides, and acted like it was their wedding reception. However, despite her smooth course in the show so far, she had to leave after she told Joey that she was "falling for him".

Joey sent her home immediately because he wasn't feeling the same way and thought it would be unfair to keep her in the show while their feelings weren't mutual.

Joey sends Katelyn home at the rose ceremony in episode 6 of The Bachelor season 28

The radiochemist's limousine entrance in the premiere episode was also a memorable one because she appeared with the apparatus for a chemistry test, and asked Joey to participate in it. When the potion that Joey poured reacted with the other, Katelyn claimed that they indeed had chemistry.

Like Jess, Katelyn also received a group date rose when the ladies played a game of tennis against Joey. But despite winning the rose, Katelyn was never called on a one-on-one by Joey, which solidified the distance between them and led to her elimination at the rose ceremony.

Joey sent the first rose winner Lea home in episode 6 of The Bachelor season 28

On the very first episode, Lea was given a special card that gave her the power to steal a one-on-one date from any lady. Lea went on to burn the card at the mansion's fireplace, stating she didn't want to be unjust to a fellow contestant nor force Joey to go with her.

Her act of selflessness struck Joey and got her the very first rose of the season. Like Katelyn, despite bagging the first impression rose, Lea never got a one-on-one date with Joey, which resulted in their connection fizzling out, eventually leading her home.

Lexi self-eliminates because of her medical issues on episode 6 of The Bachelor season 28

Lexi shared her struggles with endometriosis when she went on a one-on-one date with Joey in Malta. She confessed to him that she might have problems conceiving because of her condition.

In episode 6, she asked Joey what his timeline for marriage and kids looked like, to which he said, he wanted to have a two or three-year engagement and wait for a couple of years after marriage to have kids.

Lexi knew she couldn't wait that long to conceive because of her condition, so she chose to self-eliminate because she didn't want to burden Joey with her medical issues.

Now, it is for the fans to see who among the remaining six- Rachel, Kelsey A, Kelsey T, Daisy, Maria, and Jenn survive the show.

