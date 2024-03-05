The Bachelor season 28 released episode 8 on Monday, March 4. In the episode, Joey Graziadei visited his suitors' hometowns. Last week, only four women were left behind in the race to win the leading man's heart: Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Maria Georgas. The dating show is inching closer to the finale with Joey exploring the last leg of his romantic journey

Amid this, one of the major talking points of the latest episode has been Maria's elimination. If Maria's journey on the show is looked at, the 29-year-old has been a fan-favorite for her bubbly antics and the drama surrounding her. Her clash with Madina, Sydney, and Lea has perhaps made for some of the most iconic moments this season.

Joey refrained from giving Maria a rose, expressing he'd feel dishonest moving ahead with her when he still had doubts about their bonds. The Bachelor fans seem to have mixed opinions about the female suitor's exit. One user, @dadriptherapist, wrote on X:

"So glad Maria is going home cuz I was sick of her dramatic a**! Byeeeee!"

However, several viewers feel it wasn't a smart decision on Joey's part to choose Rachel over Maria.

What went wrong between Maria and Joey on The Bachelor season 28

Last week, the duo were at odds, with the Canadian native expressing she feels uncomfortable with Joey not solely able to focus on their romantic connection. She disliked the leading man getting intimate with other female suitors. After Maria voiced her reservation, Joey attempted to reassure her that he cared for her, but to no avail.

She stormed off to another room, breaking down in tears, saying in frustration, "I just don’t like that I can’t say he’s mine." Later, however, she seemed apologetic for her behavior, stating she felt "scared." Joey was quick to reprimand Maria for her tantrum:

“I need someone that’s in it, fully. I don’t need an apology. What I need… is you feeling like you can still be here."

In episode 8 of The Bachelor season 28, Joey arrived at Niagara Falls to meet Maria's family. The leading man sat down with the female suitor to talk about the way she considered leaving the show last week owing to her insecurities. He admitted he wasn't feeling confident about her, while Maria expressed that she regretted her behavior.

Though nervous at first, Joey's meeting with Maria's family went well. However, upon learning he is the first man she's ever brought home, he seemed a little unsettled. Maria reassured him they could turn their situation around, with the former seeming ready to be more open about her feelings.

However, when given a moment alone Maria failed to truly express her feelings. Fast forward to the rose ceremony, she did attempt to express that she loves Joey, but it was too late by then. The leading man did not give her a rose, sending Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson to the final phase of the series.

The Bachelor fans have taken to social media to voice their mixed opinions about Maria's exit. While some believed she brought drama to the house, many are upset about her elimination.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 9 will air on Monday, March 11, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.