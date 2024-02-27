The Bachelor: Why do fans think Maria is the ‘low-key villain’?

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode this week. Titled Week 7: Jasper, fans saw the cast make their way to Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada where the remaining contestants made another attempt to stay in the race.

The dating reality show featured two cast members going on solo dates with Joey, the season's final group date, and two emotional goodbyes. While Kelsey A. and Daisy Kent were able to spend time alone with the eligible bachelor, others weren't pleased that they did not get to go on a one-on-one date with Joey.

Maria expressed her dissatisfaction about not getting an individual date card and told the cameras that she was unhappy about going on a group date with three other people.

"If I'm not going to be with Joey, I would just rather be by myself."

She was further annoyed when Jenn pulled Joey away for a kiss and announced her intention to leave the show at the after-party.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the segment, slamming the fan favorite Maria for her behavior. A netizen, @eyrkah_ wrote on X:

"Unpopular but Maria is manipulating. Her second time faking leaving. Her eye roll when Jenn was upset about not getting a solo date. Her smiling bc no one got a rose because she put her two cents in. Maria is low key villain."

The Bachelor season 28 fans have a change of heart about Maria

Expand Tweet

In The Bachelor season 28 episode 7, fans saw Joey and the remaining six contestants make their way to Jasper, Alberta, in Canada. This week was the final episode before the hometown dates, so the top six were whittled down to the top four by the end of the segment.

While Daisy Kent and Kelsey A. went on solo dates, the other women competed in an outdoor competition where they channeled their inner lumberjills to be the winners of the competition.

After the competition, Joey was talking to the production crew when Jenn interrupted him for a "good luck" kiss. This didn't sit well with several cast members, including Maria Georgas, who noted that "it was just too much."

At the afterparty, some of the women spoke to Joey. Maria, one of the leading contestants, told him that the previous week had changed everything for her. However, seeing him with others did not sit well with her. Maria exited the room in tears, triggering Joey's greatest fear of caring for someone who decides not to stay.

"I just can't hear or know that you feel just as good or better with other women. I can't do it anymore."

Joey tried to reassure her that he genuinely cared for her, but Maria refused to listen. After composing herself, the contestant returned to continue the conversation.

"I just had a little moment. I might have I don't want to say overreacted, because it's just truthfully how I feel. I think out loud a lot and I say things, and I don't want you to ever think that it's you that I'm running from."

She told Joey that she was scared. Joey told her that he needed someone who was "fully in." He added that while he didn't need an apology, he needed her to feel like she could still be there. The two kissed and made up.

The Bachelor season 28 fans took to social media to react to the segment and brand Maria as "toxic."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Bachelor season 28 will return next week with another episode on ABC.