The Bachelor season 28 spoilers: Who gets engaged to Joey Graziadei?

The Bachelor season 28 is inching closer to the final rose ceremony. After episode 8, released on March 4, only three female suitors are left in the running to become Joey Graziadei’s fiancé: Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson.

Although it remains to be seen who will receive the final rose from the series’ leading man, internet users already have a few theories about who will win Joey’s heart. Reality Steve, the owner of The Bachelor blog, known to fans as someone who shares lucrative behind-the-scenes details about the dating reality show, has recently alerted fans about his theory.

Initially, Reality Steve claimed Daisy Kent was the winner, but in one of his recent blogs, he claims Kelsey Anderson will likely get engaged to Joey Graziadei in the end. The blog claims:

“He had never picked Daisy and he’s been with Kelsey the whole time. And that was confirmed when those pics got out last Tuesday night of Kelsey shooting a TikTok in the backyard of a Happy Couple house.”

The Bachelor season 28 spoiler reveals the potential winner

The switch came after Reddit user @sandbetweenhertoes shared TikTok screengrabs of Kelsey and Joey in the background of a Happy Couple house almost two weekends ago. The photos provide minute details as evidence that both the stars were at the same Airbnb that was used as the Happy Couple house by the show in the previous seasons.

For those unaware, the Happy Couple house is a shared apartment given to winning couples to stay together and further enhance their bond. After the photos, the blogger suggests he is “98%” sure the engaged couple will be Joey and Kesley. While highlighting the reason, he suggests:

“Why? Because Kelsey and Joey being at the same Happy Couple house on the same weekend is about as hard of evidence you can get. Hell, for ANY season if you can determine who is at the Happy Couple house, you’ve got your winner. Because Joey wouldn’t have been at a Happy Couple weekend with Kelsey if he was engaged to Daisy.”

Reality Steve further explains that his previous intel about Daisy being the winner was caused by confusion from an inside producer. He claims to have been told that one girl will realize at the end of her last date that she isn’t the one to get picked, and the latter will also go and talk to the other girl about it.

“I was told that info WITHOUT names,” claimed The Bachelor blogger, admitting he just “assumed” it would be Kelsey who wouldn’t have a “great last date” until it clicked that his prediction should have been the other way around.

In addition to the winner spoiler, Reality Steve suggests that Daisy will be the first to arrive at the final rose ceremony day. She will also likely confront Joey about realizing he won’t pick her. However, it will be a “positive breakup,” added the blogger.

In episode 8 of The Bachelor season 28, Maria was eliminated from the dating reality TV series after being at odds with the franchise's leading man. The latest episode witnessed Joey Graziadei visiting the remaining suitor’s hometown. While Maria’s family meeting Joey went without a hiccup, inconsistencies were observed in their bond.

On a one-on-one date, when Joey asked Maria if she is sure about her love for him, the latter failed to truly express her feelings. Before the rose ceremony, Maria attempted to clarify that she was sure about him, but it was too late by then.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 9 will air on Monday, March 11, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC