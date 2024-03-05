 The Bachelor season 28: Who went home tonight?

The Bachelor season 28 is inching toward its end as only three women remain by the end of episode 8. The episode which was released on March 4, on ABC at 8 pm, didn't only see Joey going on hometowns with his four leading ladies, Daisy, Rachel, Kelsey A, and Maria, but also saw a fan-favorite contestant going home.

Maria was finally cut short of her The Bachelor journey after coming close to the end several times in the past. She almost left the show following Sydney's drama, then again in the last episode when she was saddened to see Joey's relationships with other women. She eventually stuck through it all because of her love for Joey, and hopes of their union.

After visiting Maria's hometown, when Joey called for the ladies to come for the rose ceremony, he decided on Maria's fate after a private confession from her.

The rose ceremony which saw Maria Georgas' elimination from The Bachelor season 28 episode 8

The rose ceremony was more intense than ever in this episode because the women had just revealed their families and hometowns to Joey, in the hopes of making him a part of their lives one day.

After his last hometown date with Maria's father and a friend in Canada, they flew down to Los Angeles where the rest of the ladies also gathered. Following the traditions of the previous seasons, the rose ceremony was held at the hangar.

Before Joey could hand out the roses, Maria asked to talk to him alone. Joey agreed and the duo walked off behind an aircraft. Maria told him that she was falling in love with him, which shocked Joey.

In a previous episode, when Lexi had made the same confession, Joey had sent her home because he didn't want to hurt her feelings by being with other women at the same time. So fans had already guessed about Maria's removal post her sneaky confession. Joey handed the first rose to Daisy, then Kelsey A, and then Rachel, sending Maria home.

What did Joey say about eliminating Maria and what was her reaction to it on The Bachelor season 28 episode 8?

Joey walked Maria out and on their way out he told her that the decision was incredibly difficult for him but it was necessary because they've had a bumpy road. He also said that he saw discrepancies when it came to them seeing and trusting in their future together. Joey said,

"Even though you didn’t say what you said tonight, I hope you know that I was trying my best to get there."

Maria told him, "It feels wrong in some ways, it’s tough." She then said she was fine and quickly got into her car without any goodbye hugs. She told the cameras,

"I’m confused. I came here, showed all of me, told him I am falling in love with him, and if that’s not enough for him what more can I give this man?"

She expressed regret over not confessing her love for Joey earlier because that could've stopped him from thinking that she doesn't see a future with him.

"I should have told him a lot sooner how I felt, and that’s my biggest regret."

The next episodes of The Bachelor are to see the remaining three contestants gather for their Fantasy Suite dates with Joey in Tulum, Mexico.

Next episode 9 of The Bachelor season 28 releases on March 11, on ABC at 8 pm ET.