The Bachelor season 28: Who are the final four contestants

The Bachelor season 28 leading man Joey Graziadei has seemingly narrowed down his partner pool. From among the 32 odd contestants that showed up on the latest season of The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei has picked his favorite four whom he has presented with roses and shall be visiting during the hometown dates. The four lucky contestants will now have the opportunity to introduce Joey to their families.

On the most recent episode of The Bachelor season 28 which aired last Monday, Joey chose Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, and Maria Georgas to be the four remaining contestants on the ABC show. On the other hand, Joey bid farewell to Kelsey T. and Jenn Tran.

Here's everything we know about the four final contestants.

The Bachelor season 28: Four final contestants' details explored

Joey went on three dates in episode 7 of The Bachelor, season 28. He went on a one-on-one date with Daisy and a group date with Rachel, Maria, Jenn, and Kelsey T. On the dates, he gave flowers to Daisy and Kelsey A., but he refused to give roses for the group date, saying he needed more time.

1) Daisy Kent

Daisy, an account executive from Becker, Minnesota, is 25 years old. She grew up on a Christmas tree farm, so when she drove up to the Bachelor Mansion on premiere night in a red pickup truck with a tree in the rear, Joey took notice.

Later, Daisy planted a kiss in front of the Christmas tree with Joey. Daisy took part in group dates on The Bachelor throughout the next few weeks. She did, however, manage to get some alone time with Joey, which included her asking him to massage her feet.

Daisy eventually got another one-on-one date with Joey on The Bachelor season 28 episode 7 where she received the rose from him. They enjoyed time in a hot tub and horseback riding. Their bond appeared to be strengthening. After that, they kissed and played ice hockey. Daisy later admitted to falling in love with Joey in her confessional.

2) Maria Georgas

Maria is an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada, who is 29 years old. Maria and Joey eventually went on a one-on-one date during episode 6 of the ABC show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

After supper and a helicopter flight, Maria confessed to Joey that she was falling in love with him. Despite their flirtatious and enjoyable connection, Maria began to feel uncomfortable watching Joey with the other ladies in episode 7.

Later, Maria confided in Joey about her emotions and nearly self-eliminated. This broke Joey's heart, but Maria chose to stay. At the rose ceremony, Joey offered Maria a rose, indicating that he was interested in spending their hometown date with her family.

3) Rachel Nance

ICU nurse Rachel, 26, is a native of Honolulu, Hawaii. In Marbella, Spain, Rachel and Joey went on a one-on-one date during The Bachelor season 28 episode 5.

Rachel went on the group date in episode 7 and informed Joey that she knew her family would appreciate him and that she was excited for him to meet them during their date.

In addition, she gave him a photo of her parents taken back when they were incredibly in love. Rachel was very comfortable with him meeting her family, and Joey loved that. At the rose ceremony, he presented her with a rose, indicating that they would meet her family on their date in their hometown.

4) Kelsey Anderson

Junior Project Manager Kelsey, 25, resides in New Orleans, Louisiana. Joey picked Kelsey up on a Vespa, and they went on a one-on-one date in Andalusia, Spain during episode 5.

During a group outing the following week, Kelsey confessed to Joey that she was infatuated with him. Joey took Kelsey on another one-on-one date in Jasper, Alberta, Canada, during episode 7. Joey handed Kelsey a rose because he was eager to explore their relationship and also because he wanted to meet her father.

The Bachelor season 28 airs new episodes on Mondays at 9 PM ET on ABC.