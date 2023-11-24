What does Gerry Turner do for a living? Meet The Golden Bachelor season 1 lead contestant

There are only a few days left until Gerry Turner's finance is revealed on The Golden Bachelor season 1. On November 30, 2023, the final episode of the show will be released entitled Finale and After the Final Rose. The show started with 22 women, and as of now, only two are left, Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima.

In the final episode of the show, Gerry Turner, who is 71 years old and used to work in the restaurant business, will propose to one of these two women and they will be engaged. In addition to this, according to ABC's website, the show's synopsis mentions:

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

Keeping in mind that the excitement of fans is escalating each day, here is everything you need to know about Gerry Turner before the season 1 finale.

In addition to restaurant business experience, Gerry Turner also enjoys other activities

In July 2023, Gerry Turner was announced as the lead cast member for season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, followed by the other 22 women cast members. Among the contestants were Patty, Anna, April, Christina, Edith, Ellen, Faith, Jeanie, Joan, Kathy, Leslie, Maria, Marina, Nancy, Natasha, Pamela, Peggy, Renee, Sandra, Susan, Sylvia, and Theresa.

In that period, the format of the show was pretty clear for the fans who were following the franchise with other shows such as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. However, the only question was whether this upcoming show would be as successful and entertaining as others.

Gerry entered the show with some rules and regulations about how he wants to move forward with each relationship he develops on the show, even though all the rules were broken on the first day of filming itself.

Besides having years of experience in the restaurant business, Gerry Turner is a proud father to Jenny and Angie and grandfather to Charlee and Payton. Additionally, his ABC bio description mentions the following information:

“A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts. Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974.”

The document also mentions:

“Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017. Six years after Toni's passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.”

In addition, be sure to watch The Golden Bachelor season 1 finale airing on November 30, 2023, on ABC.