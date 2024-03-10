The Bachelor: What happened to Lea and where is she in 2024? 

The Bachelor season 28 is inching closer to the finale with only three female suitors: Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance in the running to get engaged to Joey Graziadei. The show premiered on January 22 and viewers have witnessed heaps of drama, with one particular standout moment featuring Lea Cayanan, 23.

When Madina Alam, 31, Maria Georgas, 29, and Sydney Gordon, 28, were embroiled in an argument, Lea sided with Sydney, which fans did not approve of. When Lea, who works as an Operator Territory Manager at PepsiCo, was eliminated in the February 19 Montreal episode, viewers took to social media to celebrate her ousting.

What happened to Lea Cayanan on The Bachelor season 28?

The incident in question began with Madina voicing her insecurity about being one of the oldest women in The Bachelor mansion. Maria discussed this age-related insecurity with another female suitor, which Sydney overheard. The latter reported Maria's remark to Madina, implying that the former belittled her.

Madina voiced her reservations to Joey without taking any names, stating she felt "bullied." The leading man did not take this lightly and confronted the female suitors. He stated that the thought of a bully being present in the mansion worried him as he was supposed to get engaged to one of them.

After Joey's exit, Sydney and Maria got into a verbal spat, which led to the former complaining to Joey about feeling attacked by her. Maria and the leading man then discussed the problem in a one-on-one confrontation, which made Joey realize that it was Sydney who twisted the facts and presented them to him.

Sydney was sent home after the drama, which did not seem acceptable to her friend Lea Cayanan. The 23-year-old also voiced her reservations regarding Maria to the leading man. This irked fans because Lea wasn’t even part of the drama and viewers believed she picked the wrong side.

Lea's exit from the show came just a week after Sydney's elimination. Joey not handing a rose to the Hawaiian native was lauded by fans on social media. Lea spoke at length about her departure from the show on Instagram and stated that it was one of the most "beautiful, liberating, yet challenging" experiences of her life.

“I look back at all of this with a heart full of gratitude. Gratitude for the ways I will be able to learn, grow, and be better from this experience. Gratitude for the memories and phenomenal women I will cherish for a lifetime. Gratitude for God and all of the guardian angels He’s sent that have loved on and supported me through this experience,” she said.

Where is The Bachelor star Lea Cayanan in 2024?

After her exit from The Bachelor, Lea resumed her position as Operator Territory Manager at PepsiCo in Los Angeles, California. According to her LinkedIn bio, the reality TV personality has worked at the company for one year and eight months as of March 2024.

Lea looks after acquiring, growing, and accelerating sales along with activating local marketplace initiatives and promotions for the company, as specified in her job description. She acquired a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Gonzaga University in 2022 and is expected to complete her MBA from the University of Arizona by May 2024.

She previously worked as an administrative office and marketing manager, food service worker, and as an assistant photographer. Lea also often flaunts her keen interest in singing on social media.

The Bachelor season 28 finale will air on ABC on Monday, March 25, 2024.