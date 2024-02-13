"Tf is Lea's problem?": Fans furious over The Bachelor star's reaction to Sydney vs Maria drama

The Bachelor season 28 released a brand new episode on Monday, February 12, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The latest episode focused on all the female suitors continuing their love journey with Joey Graziadei overseas, making their first stop in Malta.

While the sausage wheel challenge and Lexi Young's endometriosis revelation became major talking points of episode 4, viewers also revisited Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas' clash from last week. The leading man of the series made a firm choice by choosing Maria, 29, and sending Sydney, 28, home, but the drama was far from meeting its conclusion.

Lea Cayanan, 23, defended Sydney upon learning she was booted out of The Bachelor mansion and her move isn't going down well with the viewers. A fan @Truthologie expressed on X, they can't fathom:

"Tf is Lea's problem?"

Why did Lea defend Sydney on The Bachelor season 28 episode 4?

Expand Tweet

Lea's reaction came after Sydney was sent packing when Joey took her and Maria on a two-on-one date. The confrontation was difficult and uncomfortable with Sydney accusing Maria of giving her stress and anxiety:

“I had stomach issues of the intense stress of just walking into a room and not knowing when she’s (Maria) going to attack me.”

Sydney claimed Maria had been "disrespectful" but the latter denied the claims. Eventually, Joey chose Maria by giving her a rose. He noted:

"With this rose, it has to do with how I’m feeling. And Sydney, I’m sorry, but I cannot give you this rose.”

After Sydney's exit, Lea objected to Madina Alam, 31, "being nice" to Maria, as she was the one who began the whole drama by expressing insecurity about her age, being one of the eldest women in The Bachelor mansion.

Previously, Maria, told another contestant that age shouldn't be a matter of concern to Madina, as it wouldn't affect Joey's decision-making.

When Sydney overheard Maria's conversation, she snitched it to back Madina, claiming Maria was likely "condescending" and "belittling" the 31-year-old. Lea admitted feeling "frustrated" with how Madina buried the hatched and switched up her narrative soon after Sydney's exit. Madina defended herself:

"I don’t have to be mean to Maria because Sydney was my friend."

Lea said she needed "clarity" behind Madina's sudden change but the latter didn't deem it important for explaining how she must navigate her journey.

When Marina learned the drama still continues even after Syndey's ousting, it "hurt" her "feelings." Maria addressed the group:

"I’m sorry, I can’t do this anymore. It’s always something.”

She walked off crying and Lea labelled her a "drama queen crybaby." The latter also confronted Joey about feeling unhappy with the way Sydney Vs Maria was dealt with. She told him:

"A lot of us were shocked just because of the words that were said and how Maria’s treated some of us.”

Toward the end of the episode, Maria told a producer she wanted to quit the show and leave. "I'm out, they win," she said. The Bachelor fans do not approve of Lea's move of creating "unnecessary drama."

Viewers think now with Sydney's exit, it is Lea who has taken the baton of planning a "smear campaign" against Maria. Moreover, there are several fans who wish to see Lea go home after Syndey.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Bachelor episode 5 will air on ABC on Monday, February 19, at 8 pm ET.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE