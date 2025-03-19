"Not everything is Harvey Weinstein-level"—Don Lemon claims he was s*xually harassed by a "young lady" while working in CNN

Don Lemon claimed he was s*xually harassed by a "young lady" while working on CNN during the March 16, 2025, episode of the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast. In an X post shared on March 18, 2025, Oli London shared a clip from the podcast video highlighting the predicament of the 59-year-old TV journalist during his decade-long tenure at CNN.

"Now look, there are some things that are really egregious, but not everything is Harvey Weinstein-level....I remember when I was in Atlanta in the cafeteria... at CNN, this woman, young lady, tweaked my nipples and said, 'Oh, it's cold in here,'" Lemon recounted in the video.

Don Lemon, the former host of CNN's Don Lemon Tonight, got candid about workplace harassment during the March 16 episode of the Bill Maher podcast.

" I have been harassed by women and men in the work (place). And some things are not even…it is ridiculous," Lemon said.

During the discussion, Lemon emphasized that while his experience was not on the "Harvey Weinstein level," it still constituted harassment. He also pointed out how workplace harassment is perceived based on gender roles, suggesting that if the roles were reversed, the consequences would have been immediate and severe.

"I said, 'OK, you realize if I did that, they'd be walking me out the door right now?'" Lemon explained

Despite acknowledging the incident as inappropriate, Lemon admitted that he didn't take any action against it, saying:

"But I didn't care to go to HR. I didn't say anything because I was just like thinking, 'It's a double standard, it's fine.'"

Don Lemon opens up about harassment incidents during the Bill Maher podcast

2023 TIME100 GALA - Source: Getty

Veteran American TV journalist Don Lemon, who was dismissed by the news network CNN in 2023 after making controversial on-air comments about then-presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, opened up about harassment incidents during his time at the network.

Speaking with Bill Maher, Lemon recounted some of the troubling incidents he faced early in his career. According to the March 18, 2025, Independent article, Don Lemon shared an incident with a heteros*xual female colleague.

"I've never told this story as well. Someone who I worked with also harassed me at CNN...She knew I was gay, and it was just bizarre. She was going through a divorce. It was just weird," Lemon said.

He explained that his fear of being disbelieved and possible professional repercussions prevented him from speaking out.

"And I never went to management. First of all, I thought, like, OK, they may find a way to get rid of me because if I told this story, I don't know if they are going to believe me or not", Lemon added.

When asked about the nature of the harassment, Lemon stated that it occurred outside the CNN office.

This was a while ago, and there was no Uber or anything like that. If you're in Atlanta, the taxis aren't available.....And so you say, 'Hey, we have had a couple drinks, do you mind if I like'… 'No, no, no, don't go home, stay in the guest room.' That sort of thing," he explained.

Lemon emphasized how the colleague's behavior changed afterward, making the workplace uncomfortable. "She was so mean to me afterward," he noted, adding how gender and power dynamics affect how such situations play out.

"I'm an adult, and maybe I think it is different for men and women, depending on the power structure. I think it's flattering as long as you can send them off easily. As a man, I could say, 'No, I'm not interested,'" he remarked.

Since his departure from CNN, Don Lemon has remained active in the media, launching The Don Lemon Show, a digital-first program on which he continues to share his perspectives on current events and social issues.

