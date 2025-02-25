What did Megyn Kelly say about Joy Reid? Don Lemon calls out commentator over recent 'racist' remarks on MSNBC firing

Journalist, attorney, political commentator, and media personality Megyn Kelly criticized progressive political commentator and TV host Joy Reid in a social media post on February 23, calling her an “absolute worst person” on TV. Taking to X, Kelly wrote:

“Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked ‘white women tears’ as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long.”

Disclaimer: This article has references to racism. Readers' discretion is advised.

Megyn’s remarks came in the wake of MSNBC canceling Joy Reid’s political commentary program, TheReidOut over the weekend. In response to Kelly’s tweet against Reid, TV journalist Don Lemon called her out during the February 24 edition of his self-titled YouTube show.

Lemon asked Megyn Kelly to go "f*ck herself" and claimed she was “supposed to be all about women,” but instead used her platform to seemingly humiliate other women, such as Joy Reid.

“She’s racist, right? It’s just... I’m gonna give you the evidence. Supposedly learned from and then spent every day after apologizing for it and being fired for it, then spent every day proving the point that she is a racist,” Don said of Megyn.

Elsewhere, the former CNN host alleged that Kelly had an “axe to grind” with MSNBC as the network fired her in the past for her comments on wearing blackface.

Megyn Kelly has previously mocked Joy Reid

Apart from last Sunday’s social media attack on Joy Reid after the latter’s show got canceled, Megyn Kelly also spoke about the same on Monday’s episode of her eponymous show.

“I’m so torn! I’m thrilled she’s gone, she literally was the most racist person on television… But you know it’s like, we won’t have her to kick around anymore so there’s a little sadness in that,” Kelly claimed.

She went on to provide examples of Joy’s alleged “racism” including covering topics such as “white vigilantism and white tears.” Later, she made fun of Reid’s falling ratings over the years. Kelly further commented on a video of Reid crying in response to her show’s cancelation. Taking to X, the former wrote:

“Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight. She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her. WE DON’T.”

Earlier, Megyn Kelly made similar remarks about her senior fellow correspondent. For instance, in November 2024, she went on her self-titled podcast and warned that Joy Reid could be fired by MSNBC.

At the time, the former America Live host ripped into Reid for reportedly spreading “racist hate” accusing her of trying to start a “riot.”

Her remarks were perhaps in reference to Joy telling “progressive White women” that Black women were focused on saving themselves, prioritizing Black men and Black communities, businesses, and spaces, but not America as a whole.

“It's a tick-tock situation until her a** is fired,” Kelly said back then alluding to the viral TikTok video of Reid.

Megyn also called out MSNBC for allowing Joy Reid to allegedly “spew this racist hate on their channel that he [Trump] is going to deport all Brown people, even if those here legally.” Kelly concluded by predicting that the ex AM Joy anchor would be ousted from the network due to her alleged “racism.”

More about Don Lemon’s criticism of Megyn Kelly amid latter’s latest Joy Reid rant

On Monday’s episode of his The Don Lemon Show, Lemon put Megyn Kelly under fire for seemingly pretending to support fellow women, but allegedly failing to do so in real life.

He began by taking a page out of Kelly’s show Megyn Kelly Today and said, “Let’s talk about the haters!” while speaking about Joy Reid’s MSNBC ousting.

“Not very supportive of women, if you look, all you have to do, the evidence is in her Google search and what she says about women, and how she calls them out all the time,” Lemon claimed.

At this point, he asked his show’s producers to search for the expression, “Megyn Kelly calls out” on Google, before reading the names and headlines from a few articles.

"I don’t want to be one of those people whose Google profile begins with ‘Don Lemon Calls Out.' It’s gauche, it’s unseemly, and it’s beneath me, and it should be beneath her," he added.

Don Lemon also slammed Megyn Kelly by alluding to her tweet about Joy Reid and saying the latter was not the “worst person.” Instead, the 58-year-old Baton Rouge native claimed that the “worst person on television was fired from NBC and The Today Show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly.”

"That’s the worst person who’s not on television anymore — it’s you. That’s the worst person who’s not on television. So, hurrah for that, NBC did something good for with that," he mentioned.

Elsewhere, Don Lemon mentioned that the word on the “streets” was that Megyn Kelly was not “supportive” of women as she makes out to be, which was reportedly evident from her comments regarding not only Joy Reid but also A-listers such as Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

He also mentioned not liking to talk about her as Megyn was “one of those people, she thrives on it,” aka, trolling.

According to Lemon, Kelly “built” the “second” part of her “career” on “being a troll.”

Notably, Megyn Kelly is not the only one to have criticized Joy Reid recently. Donald Trump called Reid a “mentally obnoxious racist” in wake of her show being axed by MSNBC. The U.S.

President added on Truth Social that Joy should have been “canned” long before along with everyone else as the channel’s “ratings” were “virtually non-existent.”

