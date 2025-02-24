Why was Joy Reid canceled by MSNBC? Inside overhaul as evening show faces the axe in major shakeup 

MSNBC host Joy Reid's evening show The ReidOut has been canceled as part of a programming overhaul. Rebecca Kutler, who succeeded Rashida Jones as the network's permanent president earlier this month, will reportedly replace Joy's show with another one led by three co-hosts.

Ad

The forthcoming show's hosts are — journalist Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders Townsend, who was former VP Kamala Harris' senior advisor, and Michael Steele, Maryland's former Lieutenant Governor.

The three of them currently host a morning show at MSNBC from 8 am, The Weekend.

The ReidOut, which started in 2020, in the 7 pm slot, is reported to air its final episode on an unspecified day this week. Joy joined the network in 2014.

According to The Independent, the network called Joy Reid's staff into a "tense" meeting after news of the cancelation became public.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The liberal anchor has been well-known for her consistent criticism of Donald Trump on her evening show. Joy even penned a book about the current US President, The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story, published in 2019.

She previously hosted The Reid Report for a year (2014-2015) on MSNBC. She began hosting another morning talk show AM Joy in 2016, which continued till 2020. In February 2015, Joy began working as a National Correspondent for the network based in New York.

Ad

Her show The ReidOut featured both national and international news as well as political commentary.

During her long tenure at MSNBC, Joy Reid has also found herself embroiled in some controversies.

In 2017, several posts from 2007-2009, supposedly made by the anchor on her Reid Report blog, were posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The content of those posts was allegedly h*mophobic, as they criticized intimacy between gay men and same-sex marriage. Joy initially denied writing those words, suggesting her account was hacked.

She apologized for the posts in a statement in December 2017:

"This note is my apology to all who are disappointed by the content of blogs I wrote a decade ago, for which my choice of words and tone have legitimately been criticized."

Ad

More posts from 2007 to 2009 resurfaced again in April 2018, where she also reportedly voiced some negative thoughts about Jewish people. Joy Reid addressed the matter again in June 2018:

"I’m a better person today than I was over a decade ago."

She added:

"There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed."

Ad

Joy Reid's evening show axed amid major changes in MSNBC

The network is restructuring its weekday lineups, which in turn has affected several shows and their slots.

Apart from Joy Reid's The ReidOut being axed in a major move, Alex Wagner, the host of Alex Wagner Tonight from Tuesday to Friday is also losing its 9 pm slot as Rachel Maddow is to take over with her own show.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since 2022, Maddow has been hosting her show on Mondays from 9 pm. However, that changed after Trump took office for a second time this year.

The Rachel Maddow Show is now airing five days a week from 9 pm and will continue to do so until the first 100 days of Trump's presidency, as per The New York Times.

However, she would reportedly return to her Monday slot and Alex Wagner would appear with her show from Tuesday to Friday in April. Alex is currently working as an MSNBC correspondent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback