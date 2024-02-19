"I am angry": Met Police Commissioner slams trolls as newly appointed assistant chief Karen Findlay suffers 'homophobic abuse'

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley has condemned the recent wave of online homophobic abuse targeting Karen Findlay, the newly appointed assistant chief constable at the British Transport Police.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, Commander Karen Findlay was promoted to the post of Assistant Chief Constable with the British Transport Police (BTP). Soon after the news broke, netizens on X posted abusive content with anonymous accounts, as seen on the Metro News.

However, as seen in the publication, on February 18, 2024, Met Police Commissioner Rowley issued a statement and expressed his outrage at the abhorrent behavior exhibited by trolls on social media platforms. He said,

"I am angry. My colleagues are angry. It isn’t acceptable and it’s happening too often. This is a huge professional achievement for Karen and anyone who knows her or who has worked with her will recognise how well-deserved it is."

assistant chief Karen Findlay

Assistant Chief Karen Findlay was recently promoted to her new role within the Metropolitan Police. She has been subjected to vile homophobic abuse online.

Netizens on X with anonymous accounts made homophobic comments and directly targeted the assistant chief constable with their abusive, racist, and s*xist comments, as per the BBC. As per the publication, Findlay responded to the same and said,

"As female officers and staff colleagues, within policing and in any other job, our professional experience, contribution and commitment should be the focus."

As per the BBC, Sir Mark Rowley added that the "intensity of the racist, s*xist, and homophobic abuse" directed at police officers online is quite alarming and "hugely damaging." He also said that many officers who have a Eastern European or a Muslim background are often targeted and abused online.

Speaking about the unfortunate incident, Sir Rowley added that his colleague deserves better and said,

"Police officers accept that their actions on duty will be scrutinised, sometimes in a very public way. But it is wholly unacceptable that those whose profession is to protect and serve others increasingly face such intrusive, vile and hateful abuse."

He further added,

"We will offer Karen the support she needs. We will do the same for those other officers who have been targeted. But I urge people on social media to reflect on their actions. My colleagues deserve better."

The newly appointed Assistant Chief Constable Karen Findlay has more than 30 years of experience in her field. Chief Constable of the BTP Lucy D'Orsi also voiced her support and said that "senior woman in policing" should be celebrated, as per the BBC. She further added,

"Let me be clear, I will not accept bullying."

As per the BBC, Findlay has played for Scotland's women's national union team in rugby matches. She has also been the coach of the women's Harlequins team for five years.

In the 2024 New Year Honor list, Findlay was appointed as Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order for her work during King Charles III's coronation in 2023 and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.