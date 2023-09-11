Is Dennis Schroder Muslim? Looking at ethnicity & cultural roots of German basketball star 

The NBA is a basketball league that features players, like Dennis Schroder and Kyrie Irving, who come from different countries and have different ethnicities and cultural roots.

As a matter of fact, NBA superstars are a perfect example of the league's diversity.

So, what religion does Dennis Schroder believe in? Is Dennis Schroder Muslim? Is he Christian? The answer is Muslim. And he has embraced the principles of being Muslim.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It looks like religion plays a significant role in the life of Germany's leader. His father was from Germany, while his mother was from Gambia. So, Schroder holds two ethnicities. Meanwhile, his cultural roots are both from Europe and Africa.

Schroder grew up in Germany, where there is more than one religion that people believe in. Most people in Gambia are Muslims.

Of course, being Muslim is challenging when you are a professional athlete, due to the times Muslims have to pray every day and Ramadan, when they are not allowed to eat from early morning to early evening.

But Schroder seems to have adapted well, even though Ramadan coincides with the NBA regular season.

Dennis Schroder enjoys family life; Who are his parents and wife?

World Cup: Dennis Schroder

Schroder was born and raised in Germany, with his father being a native German and his mother coming from Gambia. His parents are Fatou and Axel. Schroder also has a brother named Cheyassin and a sister named Awa. His father died when he was 16.

The question that comes is whether only Dennis Schroder is a Muslim or are the rest of his family are Muslims, too? The answer is that the entire family is Muslim.

And this applies to his wife, Ellen Ziolo, who is Muslim as well. Ellen and Schroder have known each other for almost two decades and started dating six years ago. Four years ago, they got married, and they now have two children.

Ellen Ziolo is Schroder's biggest fan and supports him in every game and major basketball event and is in attendance every time her husband plays.

On Sunday, she was in Manila, Philippines, where Schroder led Germany to its first FIBA World Cup title with an 83-77 victory over Serbia in the Final. Schroder was unstoppable in the tournament, winning the MVP award and being named into the All-Star 5.

Now with the Toronto Raptors, the star guard wants to challenge for his first NBA championship after enjoying success with his national team.