Why did Hakeem Olajuwon retire with Toronto Raptors? Looking closer at Rockets legend's career ending

Whenever the name Hakeem Olajuwon is mentioned, it is already synonymous with the Houston Rockets. But after 15 seasons in the NBA, 'Dream' decided to cut ties with the franchise that drafted him first overall in 1984 over Michael Jordan and play for the expansion franchise, Toronto Raptors.

As Olajuwon's contract expired prior to the 2001-02 season, at 38 years old, he refused a $13 million deal with the Houston Rockets. The failed negotiation resulted in a deal that brought the two-time NBA champion to the Toronto Raptors for an $18 million, 3-year deal through a sign and trade.

"Toronto realized I have value to their organization," Olajuwon said when asked if he felt Houston's interest in him was genuine. "This is a team that has a chance of winning an NBA championship."

In exchange for the 12-time NBA All-Star, the Rockets received a future first-round pick and the 2002 second-round draft pick. That first pick was used to draft Bostjan Nachbar as the 15th overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft.

Olajuwon averaged career lows of 7.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists in 61 regular season games in his lone season with the Raptors. A back injury forced him to retire in the offseason but the team still paid the former league MVP the rest of his money for the next two seasons.

The trade to the Raptors gave Olajuwon the chance to team up with a young Vince Carter, Carlos Arroyo, Alvin Williams, Morris Peterson, Antonio Davis, Jerome 'Junkyard Dog' Williams and Steph Curry's father, Dell.

Rockets regret not letting Hakeem Olajuwon spend his last year in Houston

Looking back at the trade, Houston Rockets team owner Leslie Alexander felt that they should have pushed harder to keep Hakeem Olajuwon and let him retire at the franchise that he gave two NBA championships.

"It's like falling over a cliff in a way," Alexander told the Chronicle. "Dream's been a part of this team since I've owned it. He was instrumental in our winning two championships. There was always a better aura around the team because Hakeem Olajuwon was on it. Now that he is gone, that aura is gone."

Soon after Hakeem Olajuwon announced his retirement, the Rockets retired his #34 jersey. As a Rocket, 'Dream' averaged 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in 1,238 career games.

