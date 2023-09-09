Serbia vs. Germany FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Serbia vs. Germany will serve as the final game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the winner will be proclaimed as champions of the tournament. Both teams are set to meet at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 10 and the tip-off will take place at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Germany was able to pull off an upset victory over Team USA and they look formidable during their semifinal matchup. On the other hand, Serbia was also an underdog tale after they defeated an NBA player-stacked Canada team en route to the FIBA World Cup Finals.

This is going to be an interesting matchup and we expect another good battle as both teams see this as a golden opportunity to become the top basketball team in the world.

Serbia vs Germany: Players to watch

Dennis Schroder was more composed for Germany when they faced Team USA and he was doing more of a facilitator role. In the closing minutes, he was able to score clutch baskets that sealed the win for the Germans and secure their spot in the finals.

Franz Wagner is expected to provide the biggest scoring punch for Germany but Daniel Theis proved to be a good source of offense in their last game. Andreas Obst was actually the kicker that helped the Germans keep the Americans from catching up and he would need to replicate that performance to secure the win over Serbia.

Meanwhile, Serbia needs another hot shooting night from Bogdan Bogdanovic to keep it close to Germany. He would need help and the person that comes to mind is Ognjen Dobric followed by Marko Guduric.

This team will try to make their country proud and prove that they can win the top prize without Nikola Jokic.

Serbia vs. Germany: Where to watch

The best place to witness this gold medal matchup between Serbia vs. Germany is through a Courtside 1891 subscription. For those who prefer to go mobile, the Pilipinas App offers a low subscription fee with a few camera angle viewing perks.

Serbia roster

Filip Petrusev

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vanja Marinkovic

Ognjen Dobric

Dusan Ristic

Markio Guduric

Stefan Jovic

Dejan Davidovac

Borisa Simanic

Aleksa Avramovic

Nikola Milutinov

