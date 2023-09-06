"That's my guy": After "worst game of his career", Dennis Schroder is excited to face Austin Reaves and Team USA in FIBA World Cup 2023 semifinals

Germany fended off a very tough Latvian team, 81-79, in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Quarterfinals despite bad shooting from Dennis Schroder. With this victory, they now have to face Team USA in the semi-finals and two former Lakers teammates will face off against each other.

During the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers finished strong and made it to the NBA Western Conference Finals. Thanks to Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder, LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn't have to do it all by themselves.

Now that Schroder has signed with the Toronto Raptors for the upcoming 2023-24 season, he has a chance to go up against former Lakers teammate Austin Reaves.

"That's my guy. I've got nothing but love for him," said Schroder post game. "Last year was special on what we accomplished as teammates. I'm looking forward to it.

During their time together, Schroder averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds while Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

In the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Dennis Schroder had a bigger role with Germany and he provided them with 18.0 points, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Meanwhile, Team USA has been getting what they hoped from Austin Reaves tallying 11.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Dennis Schroder coming off the "Worst Game" of his entire life

It was not an easy game for Dennis Schroder against Latvia as he shot a miserable 4-for-18 from the field. Nonetheless, Germany escaped with the win and moved on to the 2023 FIBA World Cup Semi-Finals.

"That's probably the worst game I've ever played in my career but we're still in the semi-finals," said Schroder. "Shoutout to all these guys in the locker room who helped me win this game. That's the reason we are all together. It's a special team."

Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner was Germany's top scorer with 16 points along with eight rebounds and three assists while his brother Mortiz Wagner chipped in with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Indiana Pacers' Daniel Theis also had a notable night flirting with a double-double of nine points and eight boards for the German team.

Germany will face Team USA in the Semi-Finals on Friday, September 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena.